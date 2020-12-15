Meghan Markle Gushing Over Prince Harry's "Podcast Voice" Just Perked Our Ears

Weitere : Meghan Markle's Surprise TV Appearance on "CNN Heroes"

Time to give these royals the mic!

On Tuesday, Dec. 15, Spotify announced a multi-year partnership with Archewell Audio, the production company created by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Through the collaboration, Archewell Audio as well as The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will produce programming aimed to uplift and entertain audiences around the world.

"What we love about podcasting is that it reminds all of us to take a moment and to really listen, to connect to one another without distraction," Prince Harry and Meghan said in a joint statement. "With the challenges of 2020, there has never been a more important time to do so, because when we hear each other, and hear each other's stories, we are reminded of how interconnected we all are."

According to Spotify, listeners can expect to hear all-new podcasts hosted and produced by Archie Harrison's parents. In fact, the audio streaming subscription service shared a sneak peek of what fans can expect.