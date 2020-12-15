Try Not to Laugh Watching Justin Long Twerk So Hard He Almost Throws His Back Out

Justin Long is in it to win it—and by "it," we mean tonight's all-new Celebrity Game Face.

Host and executive producer Kevin Hart recruited the Jeepers Creepers actor and his brother Christian Long to compete on the E! series in the hopes of winning a cash prize for their preferred charity and the famed Hart of a Champion trophy, but they sure have their work cut out for them.

Why? Look no further than this sneak peek clip.

In it, the Long bros and their fellow contestants—duos Mario Lopez and Courtney Lopez and Taran Killam and Ronnie Kimble—are partaking in the "Booty Shake" challenge. Things seem to be going well for the most part, but once Mario and Taran's teams pull ahead, Justin and Christian start to get desperate.

"Front and back!" Christian yells at his older brother. "Forward thrust!"

Eventually, the other two teams finish the round, but Justin refuses to stop.