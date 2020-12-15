RHOBH's Kyle Richards and Kathy Hilton Give Health Update After Coronavirus Battle

On the mend.

On Tuesday, Dec. 15, Kyle Richards and sister Kathy Hilton took to Instagram to give a health update following their coronavirus battle. The sisters shared the same photo, one of Kathy kissing Kyle, and made it clear that they're "feeling good."

"So happy that my sister @kathyhilton & I are feeling good after fighting covid," The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star shared with her Instagram followers. "2021 can't come soon enough."

Nicky and Paris Hilton's mom expressed a similar sentiment as, after declaring love for her "baby sister," she said she was "happy to report" that they "are feeling good after recovering from COVID."

This update comes 10 days after Kyle confirmed that she had tested positive for coronavirus. On Saturday, Dec. 5, the Bravolebrity revealed to her 3.1 million followers that she and 20-year-old daughter Sophia Umansky had COVID-19.

"I love these people so much," Kyle noted alongside a family photo. "Some of you may have heard I have COVID. I got it after these photos were taken."