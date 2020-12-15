Gwen StefaniWhitney Way Thore2020 Year in ReviewCeleb Gift GuideDie NeuestenVideos

Megan Thee Stallion and James Corden's "Savage Santa" Remix Is a Christmas Gift to Us All

Megan Thee Stallion and James Corden dropped a Christmas remix to “Savage” that’s guaranteed to change minds about Ol’ St. Nick. Scroll on to watch the festive music video.

Leave it Megan Thee Stallion to make jolly Ol' St. Nick a savage.

On Monday, Dec. 14, James Corden and the "Captain Hook" rapper dropped a Christmas remix for her hit song "Savage" that's truly one for the books.

In their music video for "Savage Santa," The Late Late Show host plays the role of Mr. Claus who's looking to shake things up for the holiday season and Megan is the perfect hype-woman (or elf?) to make it happen.

"He's the new mall Santa, ho-ho-hoing through Atlanta, suit from Dolce and Gabbana, binged The Crown just for Diana," Megan rapped. "He's drunk on this eggnog, he gets high in Santa's workshop and that lil' red nose only shines for Rudolph."

She continued, "Naughty, got a thick body, rosy red cheeks people thinks he's Pavarotti. He would never slip on a roof while it's snowing bitch, there's your mom mistletoe, yeah you know it."

Megan Thee Stallion's Best Looks

In between shots of Megan and James dancing in Santa's Twerkshop, Santa could be seen kicking over decorations as he eats milk and cookies.

James as "Krissy Kringle" rapped, "My sleigh is tight and so damn quick ooh," with Megan adding, "His gingerbread and candy canes you're gonna lick ooh."

The video ended with Santa boasting about his gift-wrapping skills, smacking lazy elves and cracking (most likely) walnuts as he flipped off the camera and threw a PlayStation 5. 

Since the only other remix to the popular song has been Beyoncé, it's safe to say Santa is in pretty good company.

Watch the hilarious Christmas jingle in the video above.

