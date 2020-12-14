SiaRob KardashianTaylor SwiftGift GuideDie NeuestenVideos
Get a Sneak Peek at 90 Day Bares All, the Deepest Dive Into the 90 Day Fiancé Franchise Yet

Watch a sneak peek of 90 Day Bares All, the new behind-the-scenes show all about the 90 Day Fiancé franchise coming to discovery+.

The 90 Day fun is truly never ending. 

A new show is coming to discovery+ (the Discovery Channel streaming service) that dives even deeper into everybody's favorite messy franchise, and E! News has a little sneak peek at the behind-the-scenes goodness to come. 

Hosted by Shaun Robinson, 90 Day Bares All will pull back the curtain on the 90 Day Fiancé franchise's biggest moments, featuring special guests from all across the franchise, "from individuals featured in the current season of 90 Day Fiancé to seasoned, familiar faces sparking new rumors," per Discovery. It's apparently the deepest look into the world of 90 Day that fans have ever gotten. 

The clip above shows off some of the drama to come as Shaun grills some 90 Day stars and announces that on discovery+, these people can really let loose. 

Meet the Couples From 90 Day Fiancé Season 8

"It's thrilling for us to not only be launching this unprecedented look behind the scenes and deep into the lives of the 90 Day franchise, but also to be launching it on the ultimate streaming destination for non-fiction, reality TV with discovery+," said Howard Lee, President and GM of TLC. "Bares All will extend our 90 Day stories further and uncover what we couldn't fit into the shows—the destination for fans to access the truth behind the rumors that fuel countless threads, blogs and conversations."

The January slate for Bares All is absolutely stacked! See below for all the couples you can expect to see as guests or in never-before-seen footage all month long: 

Jan. 4

Brandon (Dinwiddie, Va.) & Julia (Russia) – 90 Day Fiancé season eight
Brittany (Palm Beach, Fla.) & Yazan (Jordan) – The Other Way
Angela (Hazelhurst, Ga.) – Happily Ever After?
Tarik (Virginia Beach, Va.) & Hazel (Philippines) – 90 Day Fiancé season eight
 

Jan. 10

Tarik & Dean (Virginia Beach, Va.) – Pillow Talk 
David (Louisville, Ky.) & Annie (Thailand) – Pillow Talk
Brittany (Palm Beach, Fl.) & Yazan (Jordan) – The Other Way
Jovi (New Orleans, La.) & Yara (Ukraine) – 90 Day Fiancé season eight
 

Jan. 17

Mike (Sequim, Wash.) & Natalie (Ukraine) – 90 Day Fiancé season eight
Robert (Winter Park, Fla.) & Anny (Dominican Republic) – Pillow Talk
Jenny (Palm Springs, Calif.) & Sumit (India) – The Other Way
 

Jan. 24

Molly (Woodstock, Ga.) – Pillow Talk 
Rebecca (Woodstock, Ga.) & Zied (Tunisia) – 90 Day Fiancé season eight
Stephanie (Grand Rapids, Mich.) & Ryan (Belize) – 90 Day Fiancé season eight
Jenny (Palm Springs, Calif.) & Sumit (India) – The Other Way

90 Day Bares All premieres Monday, Jan. 4 on discovery+ and 90 Day Fiancé airs Sundays at 8 p.m. on TLC. 

