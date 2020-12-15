Gwen Stefani Reveals How Blake Shelton's Proposal Plans Almost Got Ruined

Blake Shelton planned a surprise proposal for Gwen Stefani in Oklahoma...but she almost didn't make the trip.
As the "Cool" singer explained to Kelly Clarkson on the Dec. 15 episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, travel plans almost prevented her from flying. "I had no idea, obviously," Gwen told Kelly. "In fact, I was trying to get out of going back to Oklahoma because it was getting too complicated with COVID and the family."
"I'm like, 'I think we should just cancel the trip,'" the mom of three recalled. "It was like, one of those, and then we got it all together and we ended up going."
Gwen's kids joined her on the trip, along with her brother and his family and Blake's sister and her family. As she told Kelly, she and Blake are "building a house" in Oklahoma, so on the day of the proposal, they decided to go see the house.
"Meanwhile, I guess Blake had had this ring like ready to go for a couple weeks," the Voice coach explained. "Nobody knew...my dad knew because on my birthday he showed my dad and said he was gonna do it or whatever."
Gwen went on describe the seemingly chaotic day of the proposal, with "all these things" happening with their family on the property.
"I walked in and my son was sitting right by this fireplace and Blake basically was getting down on his knees to do a fire and he goes, 'Hey, can you look in that cabinet over there and get me a fire starter?'" Gwen recalled. "So I open the cabinet and there was like a ring in a box and I was like, 'Ah! What? Are you serious?'"
After hearing her scream, everyone came running but unfortunately they didn't get her reaction on video.
Watch the video above to see how Gwen really feels about not having that "magical" moment on camera!