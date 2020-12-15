Taylor Swift Solves the "Woodvale" Mystery But Admits She Took It "Too Far"

Taylor Swift is setting the record straight on those "woodvale" rumors.
Following last week's release of evermore, her second surprise 2020 album, social media was in a tizzy after some of her eagle-eyed fans (does she have any other type of fan?) noticed that art for her July 2020 album folklore contains the word "woodvale" in the upper right-hand corner. Supporters were quick to wonder whether this was a sign that a third surprise album was also in the works.
During her appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Monday, Dec. 14, host Jimmy Kimmel asked the singer to get to the bottom of the mystery. Alas, as it turns out, this can all be chalked up to a wood-fail.
"I tend to be sort of annoyingly secret agent-y about dropping clues and hints and Easter eggs, and it's very annoying," Swift said in the footage, which can be seen in the tweet below. "But it's fun for fans, and it's fun for me, because they like to pick up on things, and they'll notice lots of things in music videos or photos or whatever. And then sometimes I take it too far, and I make a mistake."
As the 31-year-old "willow" performer explained, she was extremely coy about sharing the album title for folklore and even avoiding telling her teammates and management what the album was called until the last possible moment.
"I didn't tell anybody the album until right before it came out," she said. "And so I came up with a fake code name that had the same amount of letters as folklore. Chose a random name—chose 'woodvale.' Wanted to see how it would look on the album covers, mocked them up, and then decided I don't actually want to have an album title on the album covers. And we forgot to take the fake code name off of one of them."
The Grammy winner, who couldn't contain her laughter as she told the story, revealed that evermore initially used the code name of "November." Luckily, history did not repeat itself.
"We remembered to take it off all the mock-ups of the album covers before we released them this time," Swift added. "So we learned our lesson."