The Office’s Rainn Wilson Confessed to Not Knowing Who Taylor Swift Is—And She Responded

A longtime fan of The Office, Taylor Swift is shaking it off after actor Rainn Wilson admitted he (somehow) doesn't know who she is.
Here's what happened: On Monday, Dec. 14, Taylor responded to a positive review of her evermore album with a GIF of Rainn's The Office character, Dwight, tearing up and saying "Thank you."
Ever the jokester, Rainn retweeted the singer and confessed, "I do not know who this is. Inventor of the Swiffer?"
Allow us to introduce you to the Easter Egg queen, Miss Taylor Alison Swift, born Dec. 13, 1989. You know, the virtually unknown indie artist behind "Love Story" and "Blank Space"? The one who released not one, but two, surprise albums this year and is nominated for six Grammys? That's not to mention the 10 she's already won.
Apparently it's not enough for Rainn to know her name.
Plus, the songwriter created a whole entire parody of The Office in 2011 with a behind-the-scenes video for her song "Ours." So what's a girl gotta do to get on Dwight's radar?!
But Swifties, don't get heated just yet. It turns out it was all in good fun, because Taylor responded to the comedian's tweet with another choice GIF.
The 31-year-old tweeted back a straight-faced image of John Krasinski's Office character Jim saying, "Touché."
It's not the first time Rainn has trolled a fellow celeb. He roasted co-star Steve Carell by poking fun at his age on the IGTV series "Hey There, Human" in October. Rainn told Steve on Instagram, "I was mocking you. I said you don't have an Instagram because you're so old, even though essentially you're three years older than me."
And although The Office creator Greg Daniels said he's not doing a revival in the "near term," the good news is we only have two weeks to wait until The Office drops on NBCU's streaming site, Peacock.
All 201 episodes will be available starting Jan. 1, 2021. In the meantime, take a look at a never-before-seen clip from the world of Dunder Mifflin.
