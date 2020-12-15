SiaRob KardashianTaylor SwiftGift GuideDie NeuestenVideos

Pete Davidson Meets a Fan Named Ariana and Jokes They Should Get “Married”

It's time to repeat history. Saturday Night Live funnyman Pete Davidson met a fan named Ariana in New York and immediately told her they should "get married," of course.

Apparently being named Ariana is all it takes to get a ring from Pete Davidson

The comedian stopped to meet some fans outside of NBC Studios in New York, when one told him, "My name's Arianna, too." The Saturday Night Live comedian responded, "Oh, well, hello. Let's get married."

Let's just say this proposal was almost as sudden as his past engagement with pop star Ariana Grande, which lasted from June to October 2018.

The fan, who goes by Arianna Justine, posted a video of the romantic encounter on her TikTok this week, complete with her screams at the end. She captioned it, "I met Pete Davidson & I'm in love." 

Clearly, Pete is ready to say "Thank U, Next" by moving from one Ariana to another. 

Fans joked about the dreamy moment on TikTok, with one writing, "suddenly my name is ariana too." Another said, "THE FACT THAT YOU EVEN SAID THAT THO HAHA."

Ariana Grande & Pete Davidson: Romance Rewind

Ariana Grande, who is now dating real estate broker Dalton Gomez, recently seemed to have Pete on her mind, as well. When she released her music video for her single "positions" in October, fans thought one subtle line referred to her former fiancé.

Specifically, when the 27-year-old sang, "I'm just hoping I don't repeat history," she seemed to emphasize the syllable "peat" like her ex's name. 

Last month, Pete's other ex-lover, Cazzie David, offered her own speculations about the pair in her essays No One Asked For This, in which she wrote that Ari and Pete publicly revealed their relationship just days after Cazzie and he called it off. 

She was also peeved by some of his new tattoos. "Another tattoo he had of my favorite emoji (yes, I know how f--king absurd that sounds) was now replaced with a matching tattoo he got with her of what I guess was her favorite emoji," she said. 

