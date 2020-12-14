SiaRob KardashianTaylor SwiftGift GuideDie NeuestenVideos

Yolanda Hadid Reveals the Timeless Way Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik Found Out Their Baby's Sex

The latest throwback photos from Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik's parenthood journey reveal the "highlight" of their year—expecting a baby girl! See how they reacted in a never-before-seen moment.

Taylor Swift isn't the only one dropping clues about Gigi Hadid's motherhood experience. 

ZiGi fans were treated to another never-before-seen moment courtesy of Gigi's mom, Yolanda Hadid, who revealed how she and Zayn Malik first found out they were expecting a little girl. As seen in photos shared to Yolanda's Instagram on Monday, Dec. 14, Gigi and Zayn broke the exciting news by cutting into a pink cake—a perfectly timeless choice for the notoriously private pair. 

In the second snapshot, "Oma" Yolanda hugged Gigi and Zayn in a tight embrace. 

"This PINK baby news was the highlight of our year 2020," the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star captioned the post. "Thank you mommy and daddy for this greatest gift @zayn & @gigihadid #Family #Memories."

At the time of their daughter's birth in September, Yolanda said she was loving "every minute" of being a grandmother as Gigi, Zayn and their newborn stayed with her on her Pennsylvania farm. 

foto
Celebrity Gender Reveals

"My heart is expending with so much love and joy for this little baby girl she is an angel sent to us from above," Yolanda shared on Instagram at the time. 

See the celebratory moment below, plus more photos of Gigi and her baby, in our gallery below!

Instagram
It's a Girl!

"This PINK baby news was the highlight of our year 2020," Yolanda Hadid captions a photo from the couple's sex reveal celebration. "Thank you mommy and daddy for this greatest gift."

Instagram
Proud Grandma

Gigi and Zayn share a sweet embrace with the former Real Housewives star after discovering they're expecting a little girl.

Gigi Hadid/Instagram
Lovey-Dovey

"Decorating & spending time in her nursery really helped me feel prepared when I would get too in my head," the California native shares.

Gigi Hadid/Instagram
Reading Rainbow

Gigi and Zayn certainly have a future bookworm on their hands. The proud mom reveals, "So many friends sent their favorite books."

Gigi Hadid/Instagram
Couch Potato

From the adorable stuffed animals to the one-of-a-kind pillows, this seating area is too cute for words.

Gigi Hadid/Instagram
Catching Zzz's

The 25-year-old star gives her followers a peek inside her baby girl's crib, which is decorated with a white canopy and fluffy bears.

Gigi Hadid/Instagram
Strike a Pose

"The night before I went into labor...," the supermodel shares on Instagram Stories after posting a never-before-seen image of her baby bump.

Instagam
She's Here

When announcing the arrival of her baby girl, Gigi Hadid shared a powerful photo from what appeared to be a hospital room. "Our girl joined us earth-side this weekend and she's already changed our world," the new mom wrote. "So in love."

Instagram
Family Forever

While celebrating Halloween, Gigi and Zayn Malik shared their first photo as a family of three.

Instagam
Giving Thanks

One day before Thanksgiving, Gigi enjoyed some mother-daughter time in the great outdoors. 

Instagram
Winter Warrior

While enjoying the great outdoors, Gigi sneaks in a sweet kiss on her daughter's forehead. 

Instagram
Mom Mode

"A whole new kind of busy & tired," Gigi wrote on Instagram. "But she's da bestie so she got Christmas decorations early." 

Hello My Love

Proud grandma Yolanda Hadid previously gushed about her daughter's baby girl. "My heart is expending with so much love and joy for this little baby girl," she wrote on Instagram. "She is an angel sent to us from above."

