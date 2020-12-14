Dr. Jill Biden Responds to That Eyebrow-Raising Wall Street Journal Op-Ed

Ahem, school is in session.

After The Wall Street Journal published an op-ed arguing Dr. Jill Biden should drop the "Dr." in her name, the incoming first lady took to Twitter to issue a response.

"Together, we will build a world where the accomplishments of our daughters will be celebrated, rather than diminished," she wrote on Sunday, Dec. 13.

Because in Joseph Epstein's Dec. 11th opinion piece, he argued Dr. Biden should forgo the title because she is not a medical doctor.

"Madame First Lady—Mrs. Biden—Jill—kiddo: a bit of advice on what may seem like a small but I think is a not unimportant matter," he began. "Any chance you might drop the 'Dr.' before your name? 'Dr. Jill Biden' sounds and feels fraudulent, not to say a touch comic."

Dr. Biden earned a doctorate in education from the University of Delaware in 2007. Her dissertation centered on increasing student retention in community colleges.

"Your degree is, I believe, an Ed.D., a doctor of education, earned at the University of Delaware through a dissertation with the unpromising title 'Student Retention at the Community College Level: Meeting Students' Needs,'" Epstein continued. "A wise man once said that no one should call himself 'Dr.' unless he has delivered a child. Think about it, Dr. Jill, and forthwith drop the doc."