Pippa Middleton Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 2 With James Matthews

Weitere : Pippa Middleton & James Matthews Leave Their Wedding in Style

The Middleton family has a big reason to celebrate this holiday season.

According to People, Pippa Middleton is pregnant and expecting her second child with husband James Matthews.

"Pippa and James are thrilled, it's fantastic news amid a difficult year," a source told Page Six who first reported the news. "The entire family is delighted."

Although details about the pregnancy remain private for now, Pippa and James are already proud parents to a 2-year-old son named Arthur. And while the couple has tried to keep their family life out of the spotlight, Pippa previously documented how she stayed fit and healthy before and after giving birth.

"Now that Arthur is 11 months old and more mobile, I have been trying to come up with different activities to do with him," she wrote in an article released in September 2019. "I needed to find something more than just park walks in the pram. Our local baby gym has been a saving grace. It's a big space full of fun, soft objects, playmats, stairs, balls, swings, mini trampolines and more to stimulate and physically engage babies and toddlers."