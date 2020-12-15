Watch Mario Lopez Channel His "Inner Shakira" on Celeb Game Face

Weitere : Watch Mario Lopez Shimmy His Hips Like Shakira

Is there anything Mario Lopez can't do?

Maybe so, but dancing definitely isn't on that list. The Saved by the Bell star can be seen busting a move in this sneak peek of tomorrow's all-new Celebrity Game Face, and despite the rapid pace at which he's switching from dance to dance—this is a timed competition after all—Mario manages to look cool as a cucumber the entire round.

At the same time the 47-year-old TV personality is doing all of this, his wife Courtney Lopez is attempting to guess the name of each dance. Though she initially throws out "the rope," "the twist," and "the worm," before correctly answering "the belly dancer," during the first round, the pair quickly racks up points against their competitors, Taran Killam and Ronnie Kimble and Justin Long and Christian Long.

In addition to "the belly dancer," Mario also performs "the Carlton," and "the pogo stick." The latter was particularly hilarious to host and executive producer Kevin Hart, but not because of anything Mario did.