SiaRob KardashianTaylor SwiftGift GuideDie NeuestenVideos

Jared Padalecki's Walker Really Misses His Dead Wife in Trailer for Texas Ranger Reboot

Jared Padalecki stars as Cordell Walker, Texas Ranger in the new series, premiering Jan. 21 on The CW.

von Lauren Piester Dez 14, 2020 19:50Tags
TVJared PadaleckiPromisEntertainment
Walker, Jared PadaleckiThe CW

Jared Padalecki has truly left the world of Supernatural behind. 

The CW just released the first trailer for Walker, the Walker, Texas Ranger reboot starring Padalecki as the man himself, Walker, Texas Ranger, and it's clear that Walker really misses his dead wife (played by Padalecki's real-life wife, Genevieve Padalecki). 

"He recently lost his wife," says Micki Ramirez (Lindsey Morgan) after Walker introduces himself. 

"It wasn't your fault," says Geri (Odette Annable), but Walker's not so sure. "Wasn't it though?" 

"You're the ranger with the dead wife?" asks a guy. "Guess you couldn't protect her, huh?" 

"She's gone!" says Liam Walker, Walker's brother (Keegan Allen). "You are chasing ghosts." 

"Some things don't add up!" Walker yells. 

"I can't think about anything else but her," Walker explains. 

And that's it. This show is about a Texas Ranger who misses his dead wife and believes he was responsible and some things don't add up! 

foto
Fall 2020 and Spring 2021 TV Premiere Dates

Watch the trailer below!

Top Stories

1

Jared Padalecki's Walker Really Misses His Dead Wife in First Trailer

2

Denzel Washington Recalls How Chadwick Boseman's Wife Loved Him

3

Guardians of the Galaxy’s Star-Lord Is Revealed to Be Bisexual

Walker, Texas Ranger originally aired on CBS from 1993 to 2001 and starred Chuck Norris as Cordell Walker. 

Padalecki's Walker is a widower returning from being undercover for two years who has to reconnect with his two children and bond with his new partner Micki, one of the first women in the Texas Rangers, while growing increasingly suspicious about the circumstances of his wife's death. 

"It's been a long road to get here, but it has my entire heart," Padalecki tweeted along with the trailer. 

The series premieres Jan. 21 on The CW. 

Top Stories

1

Jared Padalecki's Walker Really Misses His Dead Wife in First Trailer

2

Denzel Washington Recalls How Chadwick Boseman's Wife Loved Him

3

Guardians of the Galaxy’s Star-Lord Is Revealed to Be Bisexual

4

Stop What You're Doing & Hear Smokey Robinson's Hanukkah Pronunciation

5

11 Games to Keep Everyone Laughing Over The Holidays