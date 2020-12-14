SiaRob KardashianTaylor SwiftGift GuideDie NeuestenVideos

Stop What You're Doing and Listen to Smokey Robinson's Mispronunciation of Hanukkah

A recent clip hit the Internet of Smokey Robinson mispronouncing Chanukah and the result is equally hilarious and adorable. Scroll down to see the attempt.

von Mona Thomas Dez 14, 2020 19:49Tags
PromisNigella Lawson

It's the thought that counts, right? Just ask Smokey Robinson.

On Sunday, Dec. 13, a Cameo video the singer-songwriter created for a fan went viral on Twitter. "My mom grew up on the same street as Smokey Robinson in Detroit," the original user wrote. "So for Chanukah, I wanted to reunite them via @Cameo. But the video takes a strange twist."

Indeed, it does. In the nearly one-minute clip, Smokey attempted to wish the user's mom a happy Chanukah, however he stumbled over the pronunciation of the Jewish holiday referring to it as Cha-Noo-Kah.

Like the rest of us, the "Cruisin" singer was also a little confused by the word. "I have no idea what Chanukah is," he said with a laugh, "but happy Chanukah."

Now, the Internet cannot get enough of him of the video. One commenter wrote, "Aww this was actually beyond super cute , he looks incredibly good and my mom would be over the moon of[sic] I paid ( which I wouldn't, I'm too cheap) for Smokey Robinson to wish her a Happy Chanukah , in fact from now on I'm going to call it chanookah."

foto
Best Funny Holiday Movies

Another added, "Lolololol it's almost better than if he pronounced it even close to correctly. A nice gesture nonetheless!"

Top Stories

1

Jared Padalecki's Walker Really Misses His Dead Wife in First Trailer

2

Denzel Washington Recalls How Chadwick Boseman's Wife Loved Him

3

Guardians of the Galaxy’s Star-Lord Is Revealed to Be Bisexual

The 80-year-old isn't the only star making headlines over of a mispronunciation. On Tuesday, Dec. 8, a clip of British chef Nigella Lawson saying the word microwave created a buzz as she pronounced it mee-cro-wah-vay. Nigella later revealed that the mispronunciation was all in good fun since she and her family say words wrong all the time for laughs. 

"Well, I do say it like that," she tweeted to a user, "but not because I think that's how it's actually pronounced."

Top Stories

1

Jared Padalecki's Walker Really Misses His Dead Wife in First Trailer

2

Denzel Washington Recalls How Chadwick Boseman's Wife Loved Him

3

Guardians of the Galaxy’s Star-Lord Is Revealed to Be Bisexual

4

Stop What You're Doing & Hear Smokey Robinson's Hanukkah Pronunciation

5

11 Games to Keep Everyone Laughing Over The Holidays