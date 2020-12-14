Kenya Moore Clarifies Where She Stands With Marc Daly One Year After Announcing Divorce

Weitere : Kenya Moore Hopes to Work Things Out With Husband Marc Daly

Kenya Moore is answering the important questions for curious minds.

During the Dec. 13 episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, the Real Housewives of Atlanta star opened up about her current status with her estranged husband Marc Daly after they were spotted together at their daughter Brooklyn Doris Daly's second birthday party.

"I have not filed for divorce yet," the star confessed. "He did file and withdrew it less than 24 hours later, so we've kind of got past that. And right now, Marc is really fighting for his marriage. He wants to go to counseling. He's made appointments…A lot of things that I never thought I'd see the day."

As fans can recall, the 49-year-old mom announced she was separating from Marc back in September 2019 after two years of marriage.

"It is with profound sadness that I regret to inform my fans that I am divorcing my husband Marc Daly," Kenya confirmed in a statement to E! News at the time. "Due to recent and ongoing circumstances, I can no longer continue in the marriage. My sole concern and focus is and will always be my daughter, Brooklyn, my miracle baby. She was made in love and true commitment. I ask for our privacy to be respected moving forward."