Watch Meghan Markle Make a Surprise TV Appearance to Honor Heroes Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

The royal mom recalled the many ways people came through for each other while facing the deadly virus. "We saw communities standing up and taking action. When kids' lunch programs came to a halt, we saw our neighbors make sure that those children received the nutrition they need," she described. "And when those who are immunocompromised or most vulnerable couldn't leave their homes, we, as a community, showed up to deliver the food they needed to their doorsteps." In April, Markle and Prince Harry volunteered and delivered meals to more than a dozen people for Easter in their new home state, California.

"We know the value of food," she said collectively, "as nourishment, as a life source, and in moments of crisis, the warmth of a meal can feel as comforting as a much-needed hug— especially in the absence of human contact due to the social distancing we're all experiencing. These moments reminded so many that they're cared for. Tonight, we are celebrating these quiet heroes, some of whom I know and others that we applaud from afar."

In concluding her brief remarks, Markle ended on an uplifting note. "These individuals stood up and made sure the most basic needs of our communities were met. They made sure that those around them did not have to suffer in isolation. They nourished their neighbors in more ways than one," she said. "And they showed us, all of us, that even in the darkest times, when we come together, we have the power to remind someone else that there is hope, and that we will be okay."