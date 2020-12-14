Gwen Stefani, Doja Cat and More Stars to Perform at NBC’s New Year's Eve Special

Weitere : 7 of the Cutest Celebrity New Year's Eve Kisses

The lineup for NBC's New Year's Eve 2021 with Carson Daly is here, and it features an epic group of performers.

The broadcast will air live from Times Square in New York City, and will feature performances from across the country. This year, fans can look forward to performances by AJR, Busta Rhymes featuring Anderson .Paak, Chloe x Halle, CNCO, Jason Derulo, Goo Goo Dolls, Kylie Minogue, Pentatonix, Bebe Rexha featuring Doja Cat, Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani and Sting featuring Shirazee.

In addition to the artists taking the stage this year, Carson will be joined by co-hosts Amber Ruffin, star of Peacock's The Amber Ruffin Show, and Stephen "tWitch" Boss, DJ and co-executive producer for The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

"Nothing will make me happier than to have a front row seat to watch 2020 disappear and usher in the hope for brighter days in 2021," Carson said in a press release about the event. "I'm excited to be with Amber and tWitch live in Times Square to broadcast the iconic ball drop to millions of viewers on TV, but will miss the revelers who can't attend live. Our diverse music lineup offers something for everyone in your family. See you on NBC!"