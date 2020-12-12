Dolly Parton, the Queen of Glitz and Glamour, Is Launching Her Own Beauty Brand

Weitere : Dolly Parton Reacts to All Those Dolly Parton Tributes

Dolly Parton is still working 9 to 5.

The legendary singer has a lot to look forward to in 2021. Not only did she help fund leading research for a coronavirus vaccine, but the 74-year-old icon recently revealed she's launching her own beauty brand next spring.

According to WWD, who first reported the news on Friday, Dec. 11, Dolly announced her long-term licensing deal with Edge Beauty. Although specific details about the country star's brand has yet to be shared, the "Jolene" singer is definitely coming out with perfume, which will be based on one of her signature scents, when her line debuts.

"Fragrance has always played a major role in my life—I wear my own combination of scents every day," Dolly said in a statement, per the magazine. "Developing my own brand and scent with Edge Beauty has been an amazing experience, and I am looking forward to becoming a big part of the fragrance community."