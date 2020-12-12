Allison Mack Files for Divorce From Wife Nicki Clyne Amid NXIVM Case Sentencing

Former NXIVM member, Allison Mack, who is currently awaiting sentencing after pleading guilty to sex trafficking and racketeering for her involvement in the cult, has reportedly filed for divorce from her wife, Nicki Clyne.
E! News can confirm, through online records, that Allison filed the paperwork in Orange County on Friday, Dec. 11. Both Allison and Nicki have yet to publicly comment on their separation.
The pair tied the knot in February 2017, federal prosecutors said in court documents previously obtained by E! News. At the time, People reported the couple's marriage was ordered by NXIVM co-founder Keith Raniere—who was sentenced to life in prison back in October 2020.
In April 2019, Allison said in court that she wanted to "take responsibility for the acts she was involved with" and pleaded guilty to racketeering conspiracy and racketeering acts of state law extortion and forced labor in the NXIVM case.
"Through it all, I believed Keith Raniere's intentions were to help people," she previously said at her court hearing. "I was wrong... I must take full responsibility for my conduct and that is why I am pleading guilty today."
"I am and will be a better person as a result of this," Allison added.
Back in April 2018, the Smallville alum was arrested and charged with alleged sex trafficking, sex trafficking conspiracy and forced labor conspiracy.
"As alleged in the indictment, Allison Mack recruited women to join what was purported to be a female mentorship group that was, in fact, created and led by Keith Raniere," United States Attorney Richard Donoghue said in a statement. "The victims were then exploited, both sexually and for their labor, to the defendants' benefit. This Office and our law enforcement partners are committed to prosecuting predators who victimize others through sex trafficking and forced labor."
Allison faces a maximum sentence of 40 years in prison or 20 years per count, E! News reported at the time, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office. However, the star is still awaiting her fate. A date for her sentencing has yet to be set.
It was just three months ago that Nicki spoke out for the first time regarding Allison and the NXIVM case. In a rare interview with CBS This Morning in September, the actress told reporter Nicki Battiste, "This has been the hardest, most humbling experience of my life."
"We're not denying that certain things took place. There is evidence that certain things happened," she added. "How they happened, why they happened and how certain people chose them—that's a whole other conversation."
TMZ was the first to break the news about Allison and Nicki's split.