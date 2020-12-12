Selena Quintanilla's Enduring Legacy: How the Late Superstar's Influence Ended up Everywhere

Watching old clips of Selena Quintanilla—whether she's singing, talking or just flashing that radiant smile—remains an exercise in exhilaration and heartbreak.

It never gets tiresome, enjoying her enchanting presence.

But it does get awfully sad, especially once you lose yourself in the music and then remember that she's gone.

Gone since 1995, in fact, and the amount of time she's been gone has surpassed the amount of time she spent on this planet.

And yet her legacy endures and her influence on the Latin-crossover music scene—and far beyond, probably further than most people realize—is as strong as ever, not least because of Netflix's Selena: The Series, which premiered this month starring Christian Serratos as the Tejano singer. But rarely has there been a time in the past 25 years that artists have not been referencing her, despite the mellifluously voiced pop star having been struck down just as her fame was reaching new levels for all the right reasons.