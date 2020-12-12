Taylor Momsen Reflects on “Impactful” Experience Filming The Grinch in Rare Interview

Weitere : "The Grinch Musical Special": E! News Rewind

Before she was "Little J" as Jenny Humphrey, actress Taylor Momsen was little Cindy Lou Who.

The Gossip Girl alum opened up in a rare interview on Friday, Dec. 11, to reflect on the 20th anniversary of her breakout role in the 2000 film How the Grinch Stole Christmas.

It's been two decades since the 27-year-old rocker portrayed the tiniest citizen of Whoville, opposite Jim Carrey's iconic green grouch. Taylor was only 7 years old at the time.

Speaking with Today, she explained, "The thing that I remember the most that probably resonated with me to this day as an adult was the first time that I went into a recording studio and got to work with the amazing James Horner." The celebrated composer was a conductor for The Grinch and worked on the scores for Titanic, Avatar and Star Trek.

Taylor continued, "I'll never forget walking into this beautiful studio, with this immaculate console in front of me, and putting headphones on and singing into a microphone for the first time, singing 'Where Are You Christmas.'"