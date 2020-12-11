Morena Baccarin Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 2 With Benjamin McKenzie

Benjamin McKenzie and Morena Baccarin's family is growing!
During a Friday, Dec. 11 appearance on The Talk, the actress announced the couple is expecting their second child together. This marks Morena's third little one—she and ex-husband Austin Chick share son Julius Setta Chick. And in 2016, Morena and Benjamin welcomed a baby girl named Frances Laiz Setta Schenkkan.
So how did the big reveal go down?
Because of all the family time they've enjoyed throughout the pandemic, the mom-to-be admitted that her kids now experience a bit of separation blues when she and Ben want some alone time.
"Times have changed. What we now call date night is really, honestly being able to take a walk outside together," Morena explained. "It has inspired a lot of anxiety in the kids because we're around all the time. So when we take a bit of time to ourselves they're like, 'Where are you going?!'"
Morena said that The O.C. alum "cleverly found a way" to involve the kids in their date nights by asking Frances to help him get ready. Naturally, the 4-year-old took her role very seriously and dolled Ben up in blue nail polish and DIY jewelry. (See the pic here!)
"It looks great!" co-host Carrie Ann Inaba told Morena before adding, "You are glowing by the way. I just want to say you are so glowing and radiant."
"I think that date was pretty successful," the Deadpool star teased before standing up to reveal her growing baby bump.
Ben, 42, and Morena, 41, met in 2014 on the set of the Fox crime drama Gotham. In 2016 they got engaged and one year later tied the knot at the Brooklyn Botanical Gardens in New York City.
Congratulations to Morena and Ben, and check out her announcement above!