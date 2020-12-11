James Charles Defends Himself and Charli D'Amelio Against Backlash Over Brandon Bernard Remarks

James Charles is finding that no good deed goes unpunished.

Like many other public figures, the YouTuber took to Twitter on Thursday, Dec. 10 to speak out about the execution of Brandon Bernard, who was sentenced to death in 2000 for his involvement in the murders of Todd and Stacie Bagley. He wrote that his "heart hurts," adding, "Disappointed but not surprised by the SCOTUS petition rejection as well. We need a government that listens to our voices. This f--king sucks."

Charli D'Amelio similarly expressed remorse about Bernard's execution, writing on Twitter, "after not being on my phone all day i checked twitter to see what is going on with brandon bernard and i'm incredibly disgusted to see him be put to death... he does not deserve this and it breaks my heart that our outdated legal system is taking the life of an undeserving man."

However, one critic took issue with the way James and Charli addressed the situation. The Twitter user remarked, "Isn't kinda weird how the first sentence is 'After not being on my phone the whole day' like your a TikTok star. It's weird how

@jamescharles @iamlorengray @dixiedamelio weren't in their phones today? Brandon has been trending all over the internet. It's just f--king weird."