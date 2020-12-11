Kim KardashianTaylor SwiftTayshia AdamsicarlyGift GuideDie NeuestenVideos

16 Gifts For Your Pets That Are Almost As Cute As They Are!

Don't forget to treat your beloved furry friends to something during the holidays.

Dez 11, 2020
E-comm: Pet Holiday Gift Guide

Did you get a puppy for Hanukkah? Or maybe you already have a furry friend that deserves a present under the tree this year! Regardless, we should all treat our beloved pets to something nice this holiday season. Whether you're a cat or dog lover, we've rounded up 16 gifts that will elicit happy meows and excited tail wags.

From pet strollers and delicious dog treats to cat pods and subscription boxes, these gifts will help you thank your four-legged family members for their loyalty and the daily doses of TLC.

Keep scrolling for 16 gifts that are as cute as your pets!

Take Your Holiday Gifting To The Next Level With Mr. Christmas' Gift Guide

Folding Standard Stroller with Detachable Carrier

Yes, you and your dog can benefit from a dog stroller! Not only is it so cute, you can also detach the carrier from the stroller so your pet can travel safely in the car.

$140
$130
Wayfair

The Spa Set

Treat your pup to organic fruit salad treats, conditioning shampoo (eucalyptus lemongrass) and bolt bite (choice of color).

$42
$41
Wild One

Ralthy Interactive Robotic Cat Toy

This 360° self-rotating moving ball will keep your cat busy for hours! Attach the feather toys and watch your furry friend go crazy.

$35
Amazon

Travel Carrier

Travel in style with this chic pet carrier! The interior cushion in the airline compliant carrier can also fold out into a dog bed.

$125
Wild One

BARK Hallechewjah! Emoji Hands Dog Toy

Hallechewjah! This emoji dog toy will be happily received by your furry friend. 

$12
Urban Outfitters

Personalized Paws Off 4 lb Pet Treat Jar

This is a great gift for the pet lover in your life. You can customize the jar with the pet's name so their treats stay fresh and protected.

$25
Wayfair

Wolf Spring All-Natural Functional Treat for Dogs- Pack of 12

Vitamin Water for dogs? Count us in! This dog treat includes electrolytes for hydration while supporting your pup's immune system and joint health, promoting healthy digestion. For every bottle sold, Wolf Spring is will help remove two plastic bottles from nature, making them certified plastic neutral by rePurpose Global.

$36
Amazon

Skymee Fury Bone Smart Interactive Pet Toys for Dogs & Cats

With the help of Bluetooth technology and the Skymee app, your pets will get in their daily exercise by chasing and fetching the high-tech bone toy.

$70
Amazon

Sminiker Professional Rechargeable Cordless Grooming Clippers

With some grooming spas closed, it's time to take matters into your own hands! Treat your pets to a fresh cut and trimmed nails.

$21
Amazon

Casper Dog Bed

With 2-layer foam construction, visco elastic memory foam and polyurethane support foam, your dog will have the best slumbers of their life!

$150
$135
Casper

Harness Walk Kit

Walk your pup in style! Choose from a bunch of fun colors and enjoy the convenient, matching poop bag carrier with plant-based, biodegradable bags.

$118
$98
Wild One

Bonne et Filou Christmas Dog Treats- 3 Box Pack

These dog macarons are the ultimate treat for your furry friend! The 100% natural recipe is handmade in the USA and is free of artificial coloring or any preservatives; using human-grade ingredients are all healthy for dogs, corn-free, and wheat-free, and sourced from local suppliers.

$70
Amazon

BarkBox Dog Toys & Treats Box

Send the gift that keeps on giving! Every BarkBox has 2 innovative toys, 2 all-natural bags of treats, and a chew, curated from each month's unique themed collection. This month's theme? Peanuts!

$35
BarkBox

Cat Pod

Although this is supposed to be a gift for your cat, you have to admit this cat pod would make any room look cool. Plus, your cat will still have the privacy to nap comfortably.

$199
Urban Outfitters

KitNipBox Monthly Cat Subscription Box

Me-wow! This subscription box includes a variety of 5 custom-designed cat toys, cat treats, and other cat goodies. And your first box is only $15!

$20/month
Amazon

Furbo Dog Camera

Thanks to Furbo, you can keep an eye on your furry friends while you are away. You can even interact with your pets through treat tossing and two-way audio capabilities.

$250
$134
Amazon

For more holiday shopping inspiration, check out these 21 Gifts to Promote Self-Care!

