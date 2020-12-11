Jersey Shore's Pauly D Is Almost Unrecognizable as He Debuts Blonde Hair

Yeah buddy!

DJ "Pauly D" DelVecchio took to Instagram on Thursday, Dec. 10 to share a series of shots of his dramatic new 'do with his 4.3 million Instagram followers. While fans are used to seeing the Jersey Shore star rock his dark, gelled hair, he recently revealed that he bleached his locks blonde. Now, he's taking his style out for a spin.

"Just Trying To See If [It's] True That Blondes Have More Fun..." he wrote alongside a photo of himself smiling on his motorcycle. Earlier in the day, the reality star also posted a selfie from inside his Rolls Royce, writing "Activate Super Saiyan DJ Mode......"

After Pauly D debuted the look, some of his co-stars weighed in on his makeover. "Oh damn," Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino commented on the post, adding a fire emoji. "We got a Situation." As for the fans who weren't digging the 'do, Pauly D didn't let them bring him down. After a follower wrote "don't like it" underneath his most recent pics, the 40-year-old replied, "Don't care."