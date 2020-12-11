Kim KardashianTaylor SwiftTayshia AdamsicarlyGift GuideDie NeuestenVideos

The Handmaid's Tale Is Officially Returning For Season 5: What Other Shows Are Coming Back?

Hulu just shared that Elisabeth Moss and the cast of The Handmaid's Tale will continue telling Margaret Atwood's story for a fifth season. Watch the announcement video here.

If you're still rooting for June Osborne, consider today a blessed day.

Hulu announced on Thursday, Dec. 10 that The Handmaid's Tale has officially been renewed for season five. Starring Elisabeth Moss and based on the novel of the same name by Margaret Atwood, the story will continue to follow the totalitarian nation of Gilead, where women are stripped of their human rights and handmaids like June frequently attempt to flee to Canada. Was it just us, or was real life starting to feel like an episode of the Emmy-winning drama at one point this year? Hm.

To share the news, Moss joined her castmates for a video in which they shared that season four has also officially returned to production. The clip finds Moss along with Alexis Bledel, Samira Wiley, Yvonne Strahovski, Joseph Fiennes, Madeline Brewer, Max Minghella, Amanda Brugel, Bradley Whitford, O.T. Fagbenle and Ann Dowd, who said, "All I can say is hold on to your seats." Moss added, "It's my privilege and honor to tell this story."

The Handmaid's Tale: See the Cast in and Out of Costume

The fourth season of The Handmaid's Tale is set to premiere in 2021 and will feature 10 episodes. "We're very grateful to Hulu and MGM that the show will be returning for a fifth season, and especially to our loyal fans for their support," Bruce Miller, creator and showrunner, told The Hollywood Reporter. "We are thrilled to be able to continue to tell these stories, with our incredible cast and crew, and can't wait to be back on the air with season four next year."

And if you're looking for more from Atwood's world, Hulu is set to adapt her sequel novel The Testaments, which sounds like it'll be just as haunting. Time to buckle up.

Scroll down to see more renewed and canceled TV shows.

Renewed: The Handmaid's Tale (Hulu)

In December, Hulu announced that The Handmaid's Tale has been renewed for season five. Season four will premiere in 2021. 

Canceled: One Day at a Time (Pop)

ViacomCBS has dropped ODAAT after it was first saved from Netflix cancellation by Pop, which is now shifting away from scripted TV. The beloved comedy ran a total of four seasons. 

Ending: Superstore (NBC)

Cloud 9 will be closing after six seasons on NBC. 

Canceled: Queen Sono (Netflix)

In December, Netflix canceled its first African original series after previously renewing it for season two. Series creator Kagiso Lediga shared in a statement, "We wrote a beautiful story that spanned the continent but unfortunately could not be executed in these current trying times." Netflix said, "We'll continue to work closely with South Africa's creative industry to keep producing more compelling ‘Made-in-South Africa' stories."

Ending: Black Lightning (The CW)

Black Lightning will end after its fourth and final season airs in February 2021. Showrunner Salim Akil took to Instagram to thank the show's family. "When we first started the Black Lighting journey, I knew that Jefferson Pierce and his family of powerful Black Women would be a unique addition to the super hero genre. The love that Blerds and all comic book fans around the globe have shown this series over the past three seasons proved what we imagined, Black People Want To See Themselves in all their complexities," Akil wrote. Up next? A spinoff named after Painkiller, another character in the DC universe.

Renewed: Woke (Hulu)

Hulu has renewed Woke for a season two.

Renewed: Emily in Paris (Netflix)

Netflix is keeping Emily in Paris for a season two. 

Canceled: The Order (Netflix)

Netflix has canceled the secret society drama The Order after two seasons. 

Renewed: Space Force (Netflix)

Netflix has ordered a second season of the Steve Carell and Greg Daniels comedy.

Renewed: The Umbrella Academy (Netflix)

On Nov. 10, Netflix took to Instagram to confirm that The Umbrella Academy will return for season three. According to Variety, production begins in Feb. 2021 in Toronto. Season three will include 10 hour-long episodes. 

Canceled: Castle Rock (Hulu)

In November, Hulu decided to cancel Castle Rock, the horror anthology series based on Stephen King's stories. Season two starred Lizzie Caplan along with Tim Robbins, Yusra Warsama, Barkhad Abdi and Matthew Alan as they adapted King's Misery.

Canceled: Filthy Rich (FOX)

Kim Cattrall's soapy drama about faith, wealth and hot gossip will not be returning after just one season on air. According to Variety, rising production costs amid the coronavirus pandemic contributed to FOX's decision. 

 

Canceled: Next (FOX)

Starring John Slattery, Next followed an intelligence team in charge of stopping a rogue AI. FOX gave it the boot in November.

 

Renewed: Narcos: Mexico (Netflix)

In October, Netflix confirmed that Narcos: Mexico will return for season three without Diego Luna. The official description for the new season reads as follows:

"Set in the 90s, when the globalization of the drug business ignites, season 3 examines the war that breaks out after Felix's empire splinters. As newly independent cartels struggle to survive political upheaval and escalating violence, a new generation of Mexican kingpins emerge. But in this war, truth is the first casualty—and every arrest, murder and take-down only pushes real victory further away."

The cast will include Scoot McNairy, José  Maria Yazpik, Alberto Ammann, Alfonso Dosal, Mayra Hermosillo, Matt Letscher, Manuel Masalva, Alejandro Edda and Gorka Lasaosa.

Canceled: Away (Netflix)

Hilary Swank's space mission series Away was given the chop just weeks after its Sept. 4 premiere. Following the news, Swank took to Instagram to thank fans for watching. "Love and hope will always remain my ‘North Star," she wrote. "And thank YOU to all my extraordinary followers who watched and supported our beautiful show. Wish we were showing you Mars! Until the next one."

Ending: Last Man Standing (Fox)

Four years after it was canceled on ABC and three years after it returned on Fox, Last Man Standing will end after nine seasons in 2021. 

Canceled: On Becoming a God in Central Florida (Showtime)

Though it was initially renewed for season two in September 2019, Showtime gave Kirsten Dunst's show the ax in October.

"Last year, Showtime renewed On Becoming a God in Central Florida but unfortunately, due to the pandemic, we were unable to move forward with production on the new season," Showtime said in a statement to E! News. "The pandemic has continued to challenge schedules across the board, and although we have made every effort to reunite the cast and crew for a second season, that has become untenable. It is with great regret that we are acknowledging On Becoming a God will not return."

Canceled: Glow (Netflix)

Despite having been renewed for a fourth and final season, Glow won't be returning after all. A Netflix spokesperson said that the streaming site decided not to do a fourth season "due to COVID, which makes shooting this physically intimate show with its large ensemble cast especially challenging." 

Canceled: Teenage Bounty Hunters (Netflix)

Teenage Bounty Hunters was canceled after one season at Netflix—another casualty of the coronavirus pandemic.

Ending: Supergirl (The CW)

Supergirl will come to an end after season six, which will premiere midseason in 2021. 

Canceled: The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance (Netflix)

Netflix has canceled its Dark Crystal adaptation after one season. 

Canceled: Stumptown (ABC)

Despite a renewal in May 2020, Stumptown has become a casualty of the pandemic and will not be returning to ABC for a season two. 

Canceled: United We Fall (ABC)

ABC introduced the new comedy in July, but it was given the ax after one season and eight episodes on air. 

Renewed: Selena + Chef (HBO Max)

Selena Gomez will be cooking with more chefs in her home kitchen in a second season on HBO Max. 

Canceled: Altered Carbon (Netflix)

Netflix has said goodbye to the drama after two seasons. 

Canceled: The Society (Netflix)

Netflix renewed the teen drama in July 2019, but no new scripts had been finished. Due to the pandemic and the uncertainty of production dates and cast availability, the streamer had to let go to the popular show. 

Canceled: I Am Not Okay With This (Netflix)

The Netflix drama was quietly renewed for a second season and then canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, which would have made filming complicated and costly. 

Canceled: High Fidelity (Hulu)

Hulu has said goodbye to the Zoe Kravitz-starring adaptation after one season. 

Renewed: Taste the Nation (Hulu)

Padma Lakshmi will be back to make us all hungry in a season two! 

Renewed: Love, Victor (Hulu)

Hulu has ordered a second season of the Love, Simon follow up. 

The Handmaid's Tale will return for season four in 2021.

