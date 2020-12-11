Jenny Slate Is Pregnant, Expecting First Baby With Fiancé Ben Shattuck

Baby on board!

During the Thursday, Dec. 10 episode of Late Night with Seth Meyers, actress Jenny Slate announced her pregnancy in the most adorable way. During the interview, she began to explain how she and fiancée Ben Shattuck kicked off quarantine with a "romantic night of being together."

"And then, I did what everyone else did. I kind of, like, hunkered down and baked a lot of bread," the Venom star explained. "But I just want to say, I think—I think I might have baked too much bread or eaten too much bread. You tell me, Seth."

She then stands up and pans the camera down to reveal her huge baby bump. Host Seth Meyers laughed, "Oh yeah, that's a lot of carbs."

Jenny continued to show her bump as she chuckled, "It's different. It's different. I feel different. How have the exact last nine months been? They've been real pregnant for me!"