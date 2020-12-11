Joe Biden and Kamala Harris Named Time's 2020 Person of the Year

Drum roll, please...
As 2020 draws to a close, TIME magazine is reflecting on the many ups and downs the American people have endured over the past year. From the coronavirus pandemic to the 2020 presidential election, it seems like the past 12 months have actually spanned a decade.
Yet, these were the headlines of 2020 alone, and the editors at TIME are recognizing the person who, as they put it, "affected the news or our lives the most, for better or worse." That individual, it turns out, is actually two people: President-Elect Joe Biden and Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris.
Bruce Springsteen made the announcement during the first-ever TIME Person of the Year broadcast special, which aired on NBC.
The final choice came down to four finalists: The sitting President Donald Trump, Dr. Anthony Fauci and the frontline health care workers, as well as the movement for racial justice.
Though the movement for racial justice isn't a person per se, TIME magazine made the caveat that "multiple people" can be given the honor.
In addition to Person of the Year, TIME awarded several other influential figures, including K-pop group BTS and Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James.
The boy band was named Entertainer of the Year, much to the delight of RM, 26; Jin, 28; Suga, 27; J-Hope, 26; Jimin, 25; V, 24; and Jung Kook's, 23, millions of fans. They spoke to TIME about the honor, with Suga telling the magazine, "There are times when I'm still taken aback by all the unimaginable things that are happening. But I ask myself, 'Who's going to do this, if not us?'"
As for LeBron, he was declared Athlete of the Year. The magazine recognized his accomplishments on and off the court, highlighting his nonprofit More Than a Vote and the I Promise School.
Last year's honor went to environmental activist Greta Thunberg. She made history as the youngest person to receive the award.
