Watch Timothee Chalamet Bring Call Me By Your Name to SNL in First Promo

Cecily Strong is all of us in the promo for Saturday Night Live.
In a newly-released promo, the comedian asks Timothée Chalamet to call her by his name, à la Elio and Oliver in Call Me By Your Name. The Dune star does as Cecily asks, with a hint of annoyance in his voice.
Meanwhile, Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band watch the interaction, before the singer interrupts to say, "And I'm Bruce."
Cecily's request is by no means the first, nor will it be the last time that the actor has been asked to reenact the emotionally charged scene from the movie in which he starred alongside Armie Hammer.
There will no doubt be many references made to the movie when the Dune actor hosts Saturday Night Live for the first time this weekend.
Ahead of the show, SNL teased his appearance by sharing photos of Timothée rehearsing with Pete Davidson and Kate McKinnon to Instagram. This prompted quite the reaction from Jason Momoa, who commented, "my boy [heart emojis]."
Additionally, Chloe Fineman said on Late Night With Seth Meyers that Timothée has been hard at work preparing for his debut and watched Jason Bateman in action last week. In other words: Be prepared to laugh.
Chloe, who is known for her spot-on impressions, added that she ran into him was a bit worried because of her previous impersonations of him. "I was like, 'Ah! It's Timothée Chalamet'... I just turned bright red," she recalled, before impersonating him. "He stayed for the second show and then was like, 'I'm actually working on an impression of you. No, I'm not—yeah, I am—No, I'm not.'"
Despite her previous skit poking fun at his style, Timothée told her they'd "figure something out" for Saturday's show, so keep an eye out!
And it's worth tuning in to next week's episode of Saturday Night Live too, since Kristen Wiig is returning to 30 Rock as hostess for the fourth time. She is busy promoting the Wonder Woman 1984 sequel, in which she plays the villainous Cheetah.
Plus, Dua Lipa is singing, and who'd want to miss that?
