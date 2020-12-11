Amy Adams to Star in Enchanted Sequel on Disney+, Plus More Major Updates

It's the happily ever after we've all been waiting for!

Amy Adams is officially returning to the role of Princess Giselle in the sequel to Enchanted, ominously titled Disenchanted. The project will go straight to the Disney+ streaming platform.

Disney Studios President of Production Sean Bailey broke the news during the Disney Investor Day conference on Dec. 9, but offered few details about the highly-anticipated follow-up.

Fans still remaining cautious, however, seeing as the sequel was confirmed to be in the works back in 2011, then in 2016 and again in March. But this latest bit of information is reassuring for Disney fanatics, who have been waiting for the second installment for nearly a decade.

Adam Shankman is set to direct the film, as well as the sequel to Hocus Pocus. His participation in both projects makes for a murky timeline, but there is plenty of other content coming to Disney+ to fill people's time.