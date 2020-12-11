How Selena Quintanilla's Signature Beauty Style Has Stood the Test of Time

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Selena Quintanilla's impact goes far beyond music 25 years after her tragic death.

The Tejano superstar's life was cut short in March 1995 at the age of 23 years old, however, despite her untimely passing, she left an indelible mark in music, fashion and beauty.

Take one look at 2020's pop culture moments and you'll notice Selena was the subject of conversation throughout. In late April (her birthday month), MAC Cosmetics released its second collection in honor of her memory. And just last Friday, Dec. 4, Netflix dropped the highly anticipated show, Selena: The Series, which quickly shot to number one on the streaming service.

For many fans, Selena was the first significant Latinx celebrity they could connect with and relate to. And while many have celebrated her one-of-a-kind voice, record milestones and extraordinary eye for fashion countless times, it's important to share how she's cemented her status as a beauty icon.