Memphis Garrett's Ex Reacts to Him Moving on With Big Brother Co-Star Christmas Abbott

Memphis Garrett went into Big Brother: All-Stars with a girlfriend at home and now has a new one just over a month after leaving the show.

Just days ago on Dec. 1, the 37-year-old restauranteur and reality TV star confirmed to E! News that he is dating former fellow contestant, Christmas Abbott. Now, in a newly aired Reality Steve Podcast interview, Dominique Scalise, the woman he was dating before and while on the show, has shed new light on how everything transpired between her and Garrett behind the scenes.

"I wasn't completely surprised by the relationship," she told Reality Steve of Garrett and Abbott together. "I left Fort Lauderdale I want to say about four weeks ago, about a week after he got out of the show. And when he left, we kind of like just said we were gonna go our separate ways and take some time, and then he reached out to me last week and said, 'Hey, Christmas was in town and some pictures might surface, and we went out and we were drinking and people saw us in bars and I just wanted to give you a heads up.'"

At the time, she gave him "the 'I don't really give a s--t' response." Days later, screenshots flooded in to her phone of reports confirming his new romance.