13 White Elephant Gifts for the Win 2020

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
If you're a little stressed about what to get for that white elephant gift exchange, we feel you: Selecting a gift that will be a hit no matter what person gets it is a tall order. But don't worry, we did the brainstorming for you and hand picked items that you can order online before it's too late.
From sloth mugs to burrito blankets, we've got everything you need to impress the crowds. Check it out below.
KOVOT Shot Glass Tic Tac Toe Game
Kill two birds with one stone with this two-in-one drinking game and tic tac toe board.
Two-Pack Guest Towels
Add some festive flair to your kitchen or bathroom with these feline-approved guest towels.
Dogs Cherry Sock
Socks for your dog? These will keep their toes warm, plus they have anti-slip bottoms.
Casofu Burritos Blanket
You've likely seen these burrito blankets on Instagram, and frankly, everyone would love to roll up in one.
Cold Beer Coats
Keep beers cold in these coats, but your hands warm.
Disney's The Big One Oversized Supersoft Printed Plush Throw
This best-selling blanket featuring baby Yoda is equal parts cute and cozy.
VoChill Personal Wine Chiller
Stop putting ice in your wine already! This wine chiller is perfect for hot summer days ahead.
Sloth-Shaped Mug
There's nothing more cheerful than this sloth-shaped mug.
Fred & Friends Matryoshka Measuring Cups
Nesting doll measuring cups are both cute and functional.
Terrarium Candle
These hand-poured cactus and poppy terrarium candles are adorable and smell great. The cactus have a pine and vanilla scent while the poppy have a jasmine and white tea scent.
The Original Wine Condoms
Re-corking a wine bottle and placing it into the fridge? There's hardly ever room for that. Use these hilarious wine condoms instead to seal your half-finished wine.
2020 Santa Claus Ornament
This is the look Santa is rocking this year.
Butterfly Holiday Gift Set
These body wash-infused butterflies are super unique. They both cleanse and exfoliate. This gift set comes with two scents.
-Originally published on Dec. 5, 2018, 3:00 a.m. PT