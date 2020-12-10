Olivia JadeTayshia AdamsDance MomsTaylor SwiftHoliday Gift GuideDie NeuestenVideos

13 White Elephant Gifts for the Win 2020

Everyone will want to steal these gifts from Amazon, Uncommon Goods and more.

von Taylor Stephan, Carolin Lehmann Dez 10, 2020 22:31Tags
BeautyLife/StyleShoppingShop BeautyShop With E!Daily DealsShop HomeHoliday Gift GuideGifts by Recipient
E-Comm: White Elephant Gifts for the Win 2020E! Illustration

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

If you're a little stressed about what to get for that white elephant gift exchange, we feel you: Selecting a gift that will be a hit no matter what person gets it is a tall order. But don't worry, we did the brainstorming for you and hand picked items that you can order online before it's too late.

From sloth mugs to burrito blankets, we've got everything you need to impress the crowds. Check it out below. 

lesen
Spread Holiday Magic With These 20 Gifts for Disney Fans

KOVOT Shot Glass Tic Tac Toe Game

Kill two birds with one stone with this two-in-one drinking game and tic tac toe board.

$17
Amazon

Two-Pack Guest Towels

Add some festive flair to your kitchen or bathroom with these feline-approved guest towels.

$10
$5
H&M

Top Stories

1

Why Tiffany Haddish Turned Down Hosting Grammys Pre-Telecast Ceremony

2

Inside Felicity Huffman's Plan to Rebuild Her Life

3

Amanda Knox Speaks Out After Meredith Kercher’s Murderer Is Freed

Dogs Cherry Sock

Socks for your dog? These will keep their toes warm, plus they have anti-slip bottoms. 

$24
Happy Socks

Casofu Burritos Blanket

You've likely seen these burrito blankets on Instagram, and frankly, everyone would love to roll up in one.

$34
Amazon

Cold Beer Coats

Keep beers cold in these coats, but your hands warm.

$13
Uncommon Goods

Disney's The Big One Oversized Supersoft Printed Plush Throw

This best-selling blanket featuring baby Yoda is equal parts cute and cozy.

$30
Kohl's

VoChill Personal Wine Chiller

Stop putting ice in your wine already! This wine chiller is perfect for hot summer days ahead. 

$45
Amazon

Sloth-Shaped Mug

There's nothing more cheerful than this sloth-shaped mug

$16
Urban Outfitters

Fred & Friends Matryoshka Measuring Cups

Nesting doll measuring cups are both cute and functional.

$13
$12
Amazon

Terrarium Candle

These hand-poured cactus and poppy terrarium candles are adorable and smell great. The cactus have a pine and vanilla scent while the poppy have a jasmine and white tea scent.

$25
Uncommon Goods

The Original Wine Condoms

Re-corking a wine bottle and placing it into the fridge? There's hardly ever room for that. Use these hilarious wine condoms instead to seal your half-finished wine.

$18
Amazon

2020 Santa Claus Ornament

This is the look Santa is rocking this year.

$14
Amazon

Butterfly Holiday Gift Set

These body wash-infused butterflies are super unique. They both cleanse and exfoliate. This gift set comes with two scents.

$20
Spongelle

Up next, 13 can't-miss gifts from Black-owned businesses.

-Originally published on Dec. 5, 2018, 3:00 a.m. PT

Top Stories

1

Why Tiffany Haddish Turned Down Hosting Grammys Pre-Telecast Ceremony

2

E!'s Morgan Stewart Marries Jordan McGraw in Intimate Wedding

3

Inside Felicity Huffman's Plan to Rebuild Her Life

4

Britney Spears and Backstreet Boys Make Pop Music Magic on "Matches"

5

Watch Taylor Swift’s Music Video for New Song “willow”