13 White Elephant Gifts for the Win 2020

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

If you're a little stressed about what to get for that white elephant gift exchange, we feel you: Selecting a gift that will be a hit no matter what person gets it is a tall order. But don't worry, we did the brainstorming for you and hand picked items that you can order online before it's too late.

From sloth mugs to burrito blankets, we've got everything you need to impress the crowds. Check it out below.