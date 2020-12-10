See the Message Queen Elizabeth II’s Account Tweeted—And Deleted

Weitere : Queen Elizabeth II Delivers Message of Hope Amid Coronavirus

There are mistakes and then there are royally major mistakes.

During the morning of Thursday, Dec. 10, Queen Elizabeth II's Twitter account—@royalfamily—wrote "Thanks" to its 4.3 million followers. Why? Well, we're not quite sure because after six minutes the message was suddenly deleted.

However, some lucky users were able to catch a glimpse at the odd note. Per People, one Twitter user wrote, "You're welcome Liz, and I've kept the receipt in case you want to change it kid, OK?" Another joked, "Well it's about time I got some recognition."

According to Twitter account Gert's Royals—which was able to capture the unique moment—the mysterious message received 1,260 likes and 591 retweets before it was removed.

The royals' social media accounts have recently been given an update. In March 2019, Buckingham Palace, Clarence House and Kensington Palace published a set of new guidelines for those interacting with their social media accounts following rumors of a feud between Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton.