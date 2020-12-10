Olivia JadeTayshia AdamsDance MomsTaylor SwiftHoliday Gift GuideDie NeuestenVideos

See the Message Queen Elizabeth II’s Account Tweeted—And Deleted

Queen Elizabeth II’s Twitter account mistakenly posted a mysterious (and polite) message. Keep scrolling to see the happy accident.

von Mona Thomas Dez 10, 2020 21:36Tags
Kate MiddletonPrinz WilliamPrince HarryQueen ElizabethPromisThe RoyalsMeghan Markle
Weitere: Queen Elizabeth II Delivers Message of Hope Amid Coronavirus

There are mistakes and then there are royally major mistakes. 

During the morning of Thursday, Dec. 10, Queen Elizabeth II's Twitter account—@royalfamily—wrote "Thanks" to its 4.3 million followers. Why? Well, we're not quite sure because after six minutes the message was suddenly deleted.

However, some lucky users were able to catch a glimpse at the odd note. Per People, one Twitter user wrote, "You're welcome Liz, and I've kept the receipt in case you want to change it kid, OK?" Another joked, "Well it's about time I got some recognition." 

According to Twitter account Gert's Royals—which was able to capture the unique moment—the mysterious message received 1,260 likes and 591 retweets before it was removed.

The royals' social media accounts have recently been given an update. In March 2019, Buckingham Palace, Clarence House and Kensington Palace published a set of new guidelines for those interacting with their social media accounts following rumors of a feud between Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton

foto
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's History-Making Moments

As fans of the royals may recall, the feud rumors began in Nov. 2018 when Prince Harry and Meghan moved out of Kensington PalacePrince William and Kate's current residence with their three children—and into Frogmore Cottage for a brief time. 

Top Stories

1

Why Tiffany Haddish Turned Down Hosting Grammys Pre-Telecast Ceremony

2

Inside Felicity Huffman's Plan to Rebuild Her Life

3

Amanda Knox Speaks Out After Meredith Kercher’s Murderer Is Freed

In the joint statement from Buckingham Palace, Clarence House and Kensington Palace, the new guidelines confirmed that any interactions with the royal family's social media accounts must not "contain spam, be defamatory of any person, deceive others, be obscene, offensive, threatening, abusive, hateful, inflammatory or promote sexually explicit material or violence." They also cannot promote "discrimination based on race, sex, religion, nationality, disability, sexual orientation or age."

The guidelines also noted "off-topic, irrelevant or unintelligible" content. This may not stop every "Thanks" level mistake, but it will cease spamming and trolls. 

Top Stories

1

Why Tiffany Haddish Turned Down Hosting Grammys Pre-Telecast Ceremony

2

E!'s Morgan Stewart Marries Jordan McGraw in Intimate Wedding

3

Inside Felicity Huffman's Plan to Rebuild Her Life

4

Britney Spears and Backstreet Boys Make Pop Music Magic on "Matches"

5

Watch Taylor Swift’s Music Video for New Song “willow”