How Dolly Parton Saved Her 9-Year-Old Co-Star From Being Hit By A Car

Dolly Parton's Christmas on the Square co-star Talia Hill revealed how the singer saved her life while they were on the set of their holiday movie.

It's Dolly Parton to the rescue! 

Dolly's co-star on the Netflix holiday movie Christmas in the Square Talia Hill told Inside Edition how the superstar saved her life while on set. When the 9 year old went to get a cup of hot chocolate she saw a car heading her way. At just the right moment, Talia felt a hand pull her back—that hand, as it turned out, belonged to Dolly. 

"She's like, 'Well, I am an angel, you know,' because she plays an angel in the movie." Talia said. "And I was in shock. She hugged me and shook me and said, 'I saved your life!'"

In addition to her impressive rescue efforts, Dolly brought a special feeling to the set, according to Talia. "When Dolly walked in she smelled like heaven," the actress shared. "She greeted everyone even if you were a trashcan person. It was such a great feeling."

Talia isn't the only one grateful for Dolly this year. In November, it was revealed that the notoriously charitable celebrity donated $1 million to coronavirus vaccine efforts.

"When I donated the money to the Covid fund I just wanted it to do good and evidently, it is!" the "Jolene" artist tweeted. "Let's just hope we can find a cure real soon."

The iconic singer is spreading joy in other ways, too. In October, she released her first holiday album in 30 years, titled A Holly Dolly Christmas. The album even came with a Dec. 6 television special. 

It certainly seems like this country music angel is ready to make everyone's holiday season merry and bright.

