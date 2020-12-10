BTS Named TIME's 2020 Entertainer of the Year

Weitere : BTS Army's Big Birthday Plans for Jin

Ready for some dynamite news? BTS was just named TIME's 2020 Entertainer of the Year! The magazine announced the honor on Thursday, Dec. 10.

Ever since the K-pop group was formed in 2010, its members—RM, 26; Jin, 28; Suga, 27; J-Hope, 26; Jimin, 25; V, 24; and Jung Kook, 23—have experienced enormous success. They've had three no. 1 hits on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, racked up billions of YouTube views with their music videos, formed an ARMY of fans and secured their first Grammy nomination. They're also activists, donating $1 million to the Black Lives Matter movement and encouraging their followers to match this amount earlier this year.

"We're not sure if we've actually earned respect," RM told the magazine. "But one thing for sure is that [people] feel like, OK, this is not just some kind of a syndrome, a phenomenon….These little boys from Korea are doing this."

And there's no telling what's next for the stars. "There are times when I'm still taken aback by all the unimaginable things that are happening," Suga said. "But I ask myself, 'Who's going to do this, if not us?'"