Megan Thee Stallion Reveals the Very Different Advice Beyoncé and Jay-Z Give Her

For Megan Thee Stallion, Beyoncé has gone from what she calls "the standard" to someone she's actually on speaking terms with.

The two Texas natives are no strangers today, but years ago Beyoncé was a superstar while Megan was just a youngster. "I remember the first time I ever saw Destiny's Child in concert," the "Body" rapper recalled to Stephen Colbert on Wednesday, Dec. 10. "I remember being a little kid like, 'Wow, I wanna do this one day.'"

That day has finally come for the 25-year-old breakout star, who was recognized with four first-time Grammy nominations this year—three of which are for her April remix of "Savage" with none other than Beyoncé.

"Just being from Houston, you have to know what Beyoncé just means to us," she told Colbert. "She's like the standard, so being able to just speak to Beyoncé now, I'm like, girl, pat on the back because this is great."