Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas Pay Tribute to "Pappy" Kirk Douglas on His 104th Birthday

Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas are sharing their birthday wishes to a legendary family member.

Marking what would have been the 104th birthday for late screen legend Kirk Douglas, his son Michael and daughter-in-law Catherine posted heartfelt messages to Instagram on Wednesday, Dec. 9.

"Missing you every day," the 51-year-old Ocean's Twelve actress captioned a sweet pic of herself giving Kirk a smooch. "Happy birthday Pappy."

Meanwhile, Michael posted a video featuring priceless photos of himself with his father from over the years.

"Happy Birthday Dad!" the 76-year-old Wall Street star wrote. "I miss you and thank you for always giving the best advice! Love, Michael."

The video featured voiceover of Michael sharing the best life wisdom that the Spartacus leading man had given him.

"The best advice my father gave me is that whatever you do, you do it to the best of your ability," the Ant-Man and the Wasp actor explained in the clip. "You leave that job knowing that you couldn't have done anymore, and then screw it. Walk away—you've done the best. Don't look back."