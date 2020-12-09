20+ Marvel Gifts for Your Real-Life Superheroes

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
You cried at Infinity War. You cheered at Endgame. Forget Marvel's official filmic kick-off with Iron Man—you've been a Marvel fan since comics were their only creative outlet. If you and yours live, breathe, eat and sleep all things Marvel, you're in luck—we've curated this gift list just for Marvel fans.
You may be thinking holiday shopping can be done in a snap, but remember: with great gifting power, comes great gifting responsibility. Journals to detail your thoughts about pertinent plot points, T-shirts that show your allegiance to the Marvel universe, Avengers board games and waffle makers, and smartwatches that'll keep you on track in high-tech style...It's all here, and it's all waiting to come home with you.
Check out these gifts for the Marvel fan in your life and snap up a few things! Iron Man would want it that way.
Marvel Design Vault Club T-Shirt Subscription
Get a new Marvel t-shirt every month with this subscription service. It's truly the gift that keeps on giving!
Avengers Monopoly Game
Instead of buying properties, Marvel fans can assemble their dream team of Marvel heroes with this game night must-have!
Avengers Retro Comic Crew Neck Sweatshirt
Stay cozy while repping your favorite Marvel cast with this fashionable sweatshirt.
Spider-Man Garmin Vívofit Jr. 2 Activity Tracker for Kids
Give the gift of developing new healthy habits to your kid! This watch can track sleep and exercise, set homework reminders and manage chores.
Captain America Color Shield Cufflinks
Walk into your business meetings or formal occasions feeling like Captain America! These cufflinks make for one meaningful gift.
The Avengers Waffle Maker
Mornings never tasted so good! This Avengers waffle maker is great for the breakfast and Marvel lover in your life.
Captain America Blender Bottle
Your workout drinks + Captain America? Sounds like a recipe for gaining some superhuman strength in the gym!
'The Marvel Age of Comics 1961-1978: 40th Anniversary Edition' Book
Enjoy a behind the scenes look of how Marvel classics like The Hulk and Spider-Man were made with this keepsake book.
PS4 VR Marvel's Iron Man Bundle
Suit up as Tony Stark aka Iron Man to defeat the bad guys in a series of fun adventures.
Lego Marvel Avengers Wrath of Loki
Build your own Avengers Tower and use Quinjet and Loki's glider to recreate your favorite Marvel film scenes.
Marvel Captain America 1-Cup Coffee Maker
After your morning cup of coffee, you'll feel like a superhero! This coffee maker will look great in any kitchen, too.
DC Comics Mens' Superhero Character Hooded Union Suit Footless Pajamas Costume
Stay cozy during your Marvel movie marathons during the holidays. Regardless of your favorite superhero, everyone needs a onesie like this one.
Groot Bluetooth Speaker
Use this speaker inspired by the opening scenes of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 to play your favorite tunes and rock out like Groot.
Guardians of the Galaxy Awesome Mix Journal
Write down your deepest desires—or just the tunes you're going to put on your next Awesome Mix—in this 100-page lined journal with a magnetic flap to keep all your thoughts safely tucked away.
Spider-Man Socks
Make Peter Parker proud with your stylish feet in these socks, sporting Spidey's mask all over them. Plus, they're made with eco-friendly anti-microbial yarn, so your feet will stay fresh all day.
Marvel 80th Anniversary Ringer T-Shirt
Honor 80 years of Marvel magic with this classic cotton/poly ringer tee, featuring a distressed print of Marvel's finest faces on the front, including Spider-Man, Captain America, Black Widow, She-Hulk, Black Panther, Ultron, Valkyrie and many others.
Marvel Cinematic Universe Phase 1-3 Complete Collection [Blu-ray]
Get this complete collection of the MCU films on Blu-Ray covering phases one through three, and you'll never have to leave the house ever again.
Black Panther The Album
Sure, you could download the Black Panther soundtrack, but wouldn't having it on vinyl be cooler? (Yes—the answer is yes.) Now you can enjoy the musical stylings of Sza, The Weeknd and Kendrick Lamar—among others—in style.
Marvel Encyclopedia
Maybe you're preparing for phase four, maybe you just want to remember how, exactly, we got to where we are in the Marvel universe. Either way, this book—featuring an introduction by Stan Lee—has all the ins and outs of every aspect of the universe so you're well prepared for what comes next.
Marvel® Comics Carry On Spinner Luggage
Travel in style with this hard-shell, polycarbonate luggage, featuring 360-degree spinner wheels and a telescopic trolley handle. Plus, it's the perfect size for carry-on.
Funko Pop! Stan Lee
Pay tribute to the comic book legend with this Funko Pop! Stan Lee, featured in a patina finish.
Marvel Comics Retro Glass Tumbler Set
Thor, Iron Man, Captain America and the Hulk live on in this retro tumbler set, featuring four BPA-free glasses. Just make sure you hand wash them to keep the graphics looking like new.
Thanos Oh Snap!! Ugly Christmas Sweater Sweatshirt
If you're going to be forced into office merriment with an ugly Christmas sweater party, you might as well show up in something that speaks to your fandom. Wear this Thanos-meets-Christmas sweatshirt with pride.
Iron Man Gaming Chair
A serious gaming addiction needs a serious chair, and if you're an Iron Man fan, it has to be this one. With enhanced ergonomics designed for continuous support over hours of sitting, this soft leather chair features a memory foam seat and defined back support, so you never have to get up. Like ever.
Bayram Thor Hammer Bottle Opener
You may not be able to lift the real Mjölnir, but you can definitely lift this one to take the bottle cap off your beer before you start yelling at Noobmaster69 over your gaming headset.
Captain Marvel Smartwatch
Channel Carol Danvers with this special edition smartwatch, featuring a leather band molded after Captain Marvel's suit, character-themed watch faces, goal animations and a watch case.
Iron Man Silk Tie
Suit up in this stylish silk tie featuring Iron Man's helmet scattered throughout in gold. To balance out all the awesomeness, the pattern is featured on a subtle gray and black background with small white polka dots. Tony Stark would probably make an arrogantly snarky comment, but would you expect anything less?
Marvel Comics
Kick off your day with some coffee in this mug and embrace your own drama for a moment before you get on with it. (We've been there too.) You'll feel better in no time. Plus, it's less destructive than Hulking out.
—Originally published Dec. 13, 2019 at 3:30 a.m. PT