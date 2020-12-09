Olivia JadeVanderpump RulesKelly ClarksonHoliday MoviesDie NeuestenVideos

Taylor Swift's Cats Are the True Stars of Her Purrfect 2020 Holiday Card

Before Christmas and Hanukkah arrive, take a look at Taylor Swift, Kyle Richards, Tori Spelling and more stars' holiday cards. They may just be arriving in your mail soon!

von Mike Vulpo Dez 09, 2020 19:48Tags
Taylor SwiftWeihnachtenHolidaysPromis
Weitere: Celebrate the Holidays With "The Holiday": E! News Rewind

Checking the mail has never been more exciting.  

As Christmas and Hanukkah quickly approach, chances are your mailbox is being filled with holiday cards from family and close friends. For some lucky pop culture fans, they are receiving notes from the one and only Taylor Swift.

Social media users spotted some Swifties receiving a card from the Grammy winner. As for this year's design, the 30-year-old "Cardigan" artist made sure to make her three cats Meredith Grey, Olivia Benson and Benjamin Button the stars of the show.

"Wishing you a season of moments so wonderful, they become folklore," the music superstar wrote. "Love Taylor Swift and everyone at 13 Management."

Between the success of her latest album folklore and subsequent multiple Grammy nominations, Taylor certainly has much to celebrate this holiday season. But ultimately, the singer couldn't go back to December without sending holiday cards.

In fact, many of your favorite celebrities are following the holiday tradition by capturing family photos and sending cards.

foto
Celebrities Celebrate the Holidays 2020: Christmas, Hanukkah and More

Keep scrolling to see some of our favorite designs below. Here's hoping ours are in the mail! 

@kylemeredith/Twitter/Getty Images
Taylor Swift

"Wishing you a season of moments so wonderful, they become folklore," the music superstar wrote while showcasing her three cats. "Love Taylor Swift and everyone at 13 Management."

Instagram
Tori Spelling

"In our family the holidays officially kick off when we make our holiday card," the 9021OMG podcast host wrote. "Once again, @SimplytoImpress delivered in the most beautiful and creative way!"

Instagram
Jillian Harris

"Something I look forward to each and every year is designing our family Christmas cards through @minted!," The Bachelorette star wrote online. "Honestly, the hardest thing about this WHOLE process is getting your entire family to stand still, look at the camera, and SMILE at the same time." 

Instagram
Melissa Joan Hart

"Oh, what a year!" the actress wrote. "But through it all, there is so much to be grateful for. No one helps us to share Christmas cheer quite like @SimplytoImpress."

Instagram
Denise Richards

"This year more than ever, I wanted to find the perfect card to send our love to friends and family," the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star wrote. "And WOW did @simplytoimpress shine!" 

Instagram @caralovellophotovideo
Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi

The Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star showcases her three growing kids in a festive holiday card. 

Instagram
Sonequa Martin-Green

"Our family is now complete and we are feeling the LOVE," The Walking Dead star shared online. "So we're doing holiday cards for the first time ever! And it's gonna be easy to share this little token of our love thanks to @simplytoimpress." 

Instagram
Kyle Richards

"I'm absolutely obsessed with our 2020 holiday cards from @SimplytoImpress!" the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star wrote on Instagram. "While we weren't able to see many friends & family in person this year, we are definitely reaching out to all of them with holiday greetings."

Top Stories

1

Judd Apatow Cleverly Responds to Kim Kardashian's "This Is 40" Post

2

Inside Felicity Huffman's Plan to Rebuild Her Life

3

Jamie Foxx Reflects on "Unimaginable Hardships" After Sister's Death

4

These $15 Men's Sweatpants Have 13,098 5-Star Amazon Review

5

Dixie D’Amelio and James Charles Reflect on Dinner Video Backlash