Matthew Morrison Reveals How Son Revel Reacted to His Grinch Transformation

He's the, the, the, the…the Grinch.
On Wednesday, Dec. 9's all-new Daily Pop, E!'s Justin Sylvester spoke with Matthew Morrison about his role in the NBC production of Dr. Seuss' The Grinch Musical!, which airs tonight at 8 p.m. Per the Glee actor, taking on the mean, green titular role was "terrifying," but not for the reason you'd expect.
"It was terrifying, if I'm being honest," Matthew said on tackling the iconic Christmas figure. "It was very challenging. This was meant to be a live version of this, as most of these are, but with Covid protocols, we weren't really allowed to do that."
As Matthew continued, he revealed that the actors, camera crew and stage hands were all in a bubble during filming.
He added, "We had a month of rehearsals and we shot all of this in London and then we had like, two days of actually filming."
Another terrifying aspect of taking on the role? His transformation into the Grinch.
Or, at least, it was scary for Matthew's three-year-old son, Revel.
On Revel seeing him in the Grinch get-up, Matthew shared, "He was a little scared at first. Like, when he saw me in full makeup and everything."
Thankfully, there was a lot of preparation heading into The Grinch Musical, so Matthew and wife Renee "kind of eased him into it."
"We kind of made it into, honestly, a game going into this whole experience, and very teachable moments," the American Horror Story actor relayed. "We would wake up, for a lesson to brush our teeth, you know, 'Oh Rev, you've got some Grinchy breath this morning.' And then, he'd go brush his teeth."
You don't have to be starring in The Grinch Musical to use that parenting pro tip.
For all of this and more, including Matthew's "Marie Kondo" holiday tradition, watch the full interview above.
Dr. Seuss' The Grinch Musical! airs tonight, Dec. 9 at 8 p.m. on NBC.
(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)