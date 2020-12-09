Try Not Getting Hungry After Watching This First Look at MTV's New Series Deliciousness

Weitere : "Saved by the Bell" 31 Years Later: E! News Rewind

Need to get your mind off of, well, everything? Us too.

Just weeks after sharing that MTV's Ridiculousness spinoff is called Deliciousness, E! News has an exclusive first look at the first few minutes of the premiere episode, which, yes, is exactly what we need to get us laughing in front of our screens. Hosted by Saved by the Bell alum Tiffani Thiessen, who's also the author of Pull Up a Chair and host of the Cooking Channel's Dinner at Tiffani's, the original series spotlights some pretty insane, funny, and yummy viral food videos.

As we see in the sneak peek, Thiessen is joined by panelists Angela Kinsey (The Office), Kel Mitchell (All That, Kenan & Kel) and Tim Chantarangsu (Basic to Bougie) to take in some of the clips and share their hilarious reactions. "We are so excited to bring this show to you right in the middle of the holiday season because what better time to celebrate food than the holiday season, am I right?" Tiffani says at the top of the episode. "Now let's talk. Have you guys ever dropped something super important for a holiday meal, like a turkey or the mashed potatoes?"