Meet the Queens of RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 13

The first day of 2021 is already looking a little brighter.

If, like us, your life has seriously lacked a little glitter with a side of shade, you're in luck. On Wednesday, Dec. 9, VH1 announced that season 13 of RuPaul's Drag Race will officially return on Friday, Jan. 1, just hours after we celebrate the end of the worst year ever. New year, new queens!

As usual, the most awarded reality competition show ever—Drag Race earned six Emmys this year—will be led by RuPaul as the legendary host decides who earns the $100,000 cash prize and the title of America's Next Drag Superstar. In a statement, RuPaul said, "Competing safely and fiercely, our 13 queens proved that it takes more than a global pandemic to keep a good queen down." RuPaul also lent his signature wit to a fun promo clip, saying, "in a world full of shade, we all shine through."