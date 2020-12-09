Meet the Queens of RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 13

Olivia JadeVanderpump RulesKelly ClarksonHoliday MoviesDie NeuestenVideos

VH1 just introduced the 13 queens vying for the title of America’s Next Drag Superstar on season 13 of RuPaul’s Drag Race. See the full lineup and find out when the show returns.

von Jonathan Borge Dez 09, 2020 17:30
The first day of 2021 is already looking a little brighter.

If, like us, your life has seriously lacked a little glitter with a side of shade, you're in luck. On Wednesday, Dec. 9, VH1 announced that season 13 of RuPaul's Drag Race will officially return on Friday, Jan. 1, just hours after we celebrate the end of the worst year ever. New year, new queens!

As usual, the most awarded reality competition show ever—Drag Race earned six Emmys this year—will be led by RuPaul as the legendary host decides who earns the $100,000 cash prize and the title of America's Next Drag Superstar. In a statement, RuPaul said, "Competing safely and fiercely, our 13 queens proved that it takes more than a global pandemic to keep a good queen down." RuPaul also lent his signature wit to a fun promo clip, saying, "in a world full of shade, we all shine through."

So what do we know about all of the contestants? From New York to Los Angeles, Atlanta to Minneapolis, the queens competing include Denali, a professional figure skater, and Gottmik, a celebrity makeup artist who's also "a trans man who is changing the shape of drag," according to official bios.

Some of the queens are already boasting skills that'll help them win. Tamisha Iman, for instance, has "impressive sewing skills, making all her own one-of-a-kind garments from scratch." The full lineup also includes Elliott with 2 Ts, Joey Jay, Kahmora Hall, Kandy Muse, LaLa Ri, Olivia Lux, Rosé, Symone, Tina Burner and Utica Queen

In addition to the Emmy-winning show, RuPaul's Drag Race: Untucked is also coming back and will premiere at 9:30 p.m. ET, right after the season 13 debut. Scroll down to meet all 13 queens and learn more from their official VH1 cast bios. 

 

Tina Burner

From: New York, NY
Instagram/Twitter: @TheTinaBurner
From being part of a boy band to the RuPaul's Drag Race stage, Tina Burner is always ready to put on a show. This costume comedy queen and reigning National Miss Comedy Queen 2019 is a NY legend and is here to burn the house down.

Denali

From: Chicago, IL
Instagram: @denalifoxx, Twitter: @denalifox
All hail Chicago's ice queen. With a career as a professional figure skater, much of Denali's unique drag incorporates ice skating and acrobatic elements. Denali is used to competing, but now at the Olympics of Drag, she is ready to break the ice. 

Rosé

From: New York, NY
Instagram/Twitter: @omgheyrose
At the intersection of Wit Avenue and Fashion Blvd., you'll find New York royalty Rosé. As a member of the girl group Stephanie's Child alongside season 12's Jan, Rosé is ready to sing and dance her way to the finish line. 

Gottmik

From: Los Angeles, CA
Instagram/Twitter: @gottmik
Hiiiiee gorg! This celebrity makeup artist is ready to win the competition one face at a time. As a trans man who is changing the shape of drag, Gottmik is ready to show an edgy persona d'arte.

Elliott with 2 Ts

From: Las Vegas, NV
Instagram: @therealelliottqueen, Twitter: @theelliottqueen
A dancing queen known for her kicks and splits, this Las Vegas show girl is here to stand out from the crowd. With her 80s aesthetic and background as a professional dancer, Elliott is hoping to dance circles around her competition.

 

Kahmora Hall

From: Chicago, IL
Instagram/Twitter: @Kahmorahall
Chicago's premiere Mackie Barbie doll is here to define what it means to be dripping in luxury. As the essence of glitz and glamour, Kahmora knows how to turn looks on the runway and serve in style.

 

Kandy Muse

From: New York, NY
Instagram/Twitter: @TheKandyMuse
This ‘bad and bougie' Dominican doll from NYC is ready to take her competition by storm. After going viral on social media and winning Brooklyn Drag Queen of the Year, Kandy is a pro at being in the limelight and brings the whole package to the table.    

Utica Queen

From: Minneapolis, MN
Instagram/Twitter: @QueenUtica
Utica Queen is ready to wiggle her way straight to the crown. Identifying as the wacky, wavy inflatable arm tube queen, Utica is hoping to take the world by storm with her own form of goofy, pop-art drag. 

LaLa Ri

From: Atlanta, GA
Instagram/Twitter: @MissLaLaRi
LaLa Ri is here to slay. This Atlanta-born powerhouse entertainer is ready to bring her mixture of sexy, classy and sassy to the competition, along with her charming and fun personality. 

Joey Jay

From: Phoenix, AZ 
Instagram: @joeyjayisgay, Twitter: @joeyjayisgay
Don't underestimate this dancing powerhouse. This celebrated Jewish princess with unmatched rhinestoning skills is ready to cluck and buck all the way to the top.

 

 

Tamisha Iman

From: Atlanta, GA
Instagram: @tamisha_iman, Twitter: @tamishaiman1
Tamisha Iman is one of the most experienced in the art form of drag. As a mother figure who formed her own dynasty, Tamisha comes to the competition with impressive sewing skills, making all her own one-of-a-kind garments from scratch.  

Olivia Lux

From: New York, NY
Instagram/Twitter: @TheOliviaLux
Lux be a lady tonight. As the diva with a heart of gold, Olivia can melt a room with her dazzling smile. With her old Hollywood style and background in musical theater, this piano player is here to shine all the way to the top.

 

Symone

From: Los Angeles, CA
Instagram: @the_symone, Twitter: @the_symonee
The ebony enchantress has arrived! As the first queen hailing from Arkansas, this confident small-town country girl comes to RuPaul's Drag Race ready to give fashion, face, personality and heart.  

Season 13 of RuPaul's Drag Race premieres Friday, Jan. 1 at 8 p.m. ET on VH1. 

 

