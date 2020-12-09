Meet the Queens of RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 13

The first day of 2021 is already looking a little brighter.
If, like us, your life has seriously lacked a little glitter with a side of shade, you're in luck. On Wednesday, Dec. 9, VH1 announced that season 13 of RuPaul's Drag Race will officially return on Friday, Jan. 1, just hours after we celebrate the end of the worst year ever. New year, new queens!
As usual, the most awarded reality competition show ever—Drag Race earned six Emmys this year—will be led by RuPaul as the legendary host decides who earns the $100,000 cash prize and the title of America's Next Drag Superstar. In a statement, RuPaul said, "Competing safely and fiercely, our 13 queens proved that it takes more than a global pandemic to keep a good queen down." RuPaul also lent his signature wit to a fun promo clip, saying, "in a world full of shade, we all shine through."
So what do we know about all of the contestants? From New York to Los Angeles, Atlanta to Minneapolis, the queens competing include Denali, a professional figure skater, and Gottmik, a celebrity makeup artist who's also "a trans man who is changing the shape of drag," according to official bios.
Some of the queens are already boasting skills that'll help them win. Tamisha Iman, for instance, has "impressive sewing skills, making all her own one-of-a-kind garments from scratch." The full lineup also includes Elliott with 2 Ts, Joey Jay, Kahmora Hall, Kandy Muse, LaLa Ri, Olivia Lux, Rosé, Symone, Tina Burner and Utica Queen.
In addition to the Emmy-winning show, RuPaul's Drag Race: Untucked is also coming back and will premiere at 9:30 p.m. ET, right after the season 13 debut. Scroll down to meet all 13 queens and learn more from their official VH1 cast bios.
Season 13 of RuPaul's Drag Race premieres Friday, Jan. 1 at 8 p.m. ET on VH1.