Kourtney Kardashian Teases Cameo in Addison Rae's She's All That Remake

Now we're definitely keeping up with He's All That.

With Keeping Up With the Kardashians coming to a close, Kourtney Kardashian has just found her next A-list project. The Poosh founder teased that she'll be joining her TikTok buddy Addison Rae in her first film—the remake of She's All That.

Kourtney proudly wrote on Instagram on Tuesday, Dec. 8, "studying," and tagged Miramax's @hesallthatmovie. The photo showed the 41-year-old lying on a bed while wearing thigh-high black boots, a low-cut blazer top and tan skirt. The most important accessory? A packet of pages in her hand, which just had to be pages of the script.

Her stylist Dani Michelle fueled the rumors when she said it was to "study her linesssss."

Is Kourtney really making the leap from reality star to movie star? Yep, reps for the movie confirm to E! News that the eldest Kardashian sister is indeed making a cameo.