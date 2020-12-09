Selena Gomez Reacts to Netflix Series About Her "Inspiration" and Namesake Selena Quintanilla

It's Selena-approved! Selena Gomez popped on her Instagram Story on Tuesday, Dec. 8, to give fans her rave review of Netflix's new show Selena: The Series. In the words of the 28-year-old pop star herself, "It Aint Me"—but it is the icon she's named after.

"I have been binge-watching the Selena series on Netflix. It's so good," Gomez said. "She's such an inspiration. I was named after her and it's unbelievable."

The biographical drama documents the rise of Selena Quintanilla, the Mexican-American musical legend who was shockingly murdered in 1995 at age 23. Starring Christian Serratos, the series has prompted viewers (and us at E! News) to sound off on whether it's actually bad or actually good. Serratos has urged hesitant fans to give it a try because it has "incredible insight into her life."

We now know Gomez is on team Love It. Hey, the heart wants what it wants!