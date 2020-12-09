Inside Bravo and Vanderpump Rules' Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright's Decision to Part Ways

Weitere : "Vanderpump Rules" Cast Reacts to Jax & Brittany's Exit

More details about Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright's sudden exit from Vanderpump Rules are coming to light.

Four days after the reality stars surprised fans by announcing they are not returning to the hit show, E! News has learned more about the decision behind Jax, Brittany and Bravo parting ways.

"Jax and Brittany want to focus on their family and their new journey," the insider explains of the expectant parents. "They are very excited for their son and they have some projects they are working on that allow them to share their own lives without Bravo's limitations."

Meanwhile, the future of Vanderpump Rules has been up in the air amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

As for what the series will look like once filming finally resumes, the source reveals, "The storylines and relationships VPR was focused on have changed so much."

A second source adds, "Due to L.A.'s COVID restrictions, it's hard to say when the show will come back but production is very much figuring out a direction for the show that would work in this new time."