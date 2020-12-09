Inside Felicity Huffman's Plan to Rebuild Her Life

Weitere : Felicity Huffman Begins Her 2-Week Prison Sentence

In the topsy-turvy year that has been 2020, Felicity Huffman's plans for her Dec. 9 birthday are hardly novel.

"She'll be spending a quiet birthday with her family," a source told E! News of the 58-year-old. Which, relatable, the understated, at-home gathering featuring just a few key VIPs (in this case, we'd assume her husband of 23 years, William H. Macy, and their daughters Sophia, 20, and Georgia, 18) having become the celebration du jour for all since the arrival of COVID this past spring.

And yet, despite the pared-down nature of the get-together, Huffman has every reason to feel festive as she ushers in her next year.

Because at this time 12 months ago, the venerable actress, a perennial Emmy favorite, was just six weeks removed from completing her 11-day prison sentence, having pleaded guilty to fraud charges for her part in the college admissions scandal. And she was hoping against hope that she'd get to pick up where she left off in the career she loved.

This year? She's celebrating a wish come true.