Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Garner and More Stars That Nailed the Elf on the Shelf Meme

Weitere : Celebrate the Holidays With "The Holiday": E! News Rewind

Celebrities are getting into the holiday spirit!

Over the weekend, Hollywood's biggest and brightest stars had a little fun on Instagram by creating their own spin on the Elf on a Shelf tradition. Instead of snapshots of the beloved children's toy cleverly displayed around the house, A-listers took the same concept and rhymed their names with fellow celebs, who were photoshopped on top of their shoulders.

The now-viral meme all started with The Real co-host and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Garcelle Beauvais.

"You've heard of Elf on a Shelf, now get ready for this..." the reality TV personality's Instagram post read. The image showed a tiny version of herself sitting on Pharrell Williams' shoulder. Garcelle added two laughing crying emojis.

It didn't' take long for her followers to catch on to the play-on-words. "Garcelle on Pharrell," many replied in the comments.

Shortly after, the meme spread like wildfire as other stars joined in with their own takes, including Elizabeth Banks, Mariah Carey, Reese Witherspoon, Mark Ruffalo, Jennifer Garner and more.