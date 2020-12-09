Olivia JadeVanderpump RulesKelly ClarksonHoliday MoviesDie NeuestenVideos

Watch Matthew Morrison Transform Into the Grinch for NBC’s The Grinch Musical

Take a time-lapsed look at Matthew Morrison’s head-to-toe transformation into the Grinch ahead of tonight’s production of The Grinch Musical on NBC!

von Allison Crist Dez 09, 2020 17:00Tags
WeihnachtenMatthew MorrisonHolidaysPromis

Tonight, we're all heading to Whoville. 

That's right, holiday fanatics: NBC's production of Dr. Seuss' The Grinch Musical premieres tonight, Wednesday, Dec. 8 at 8 p.m., and thanks to the two-hour rendition of the classic children's book How the Grinch Stole Christmas, you can get into the festive spirit without even leaving the comfort of your couch!

Matthew Morrison leads the way, playing the titular role of the, the, the...THE GRINCH, as Cindy Lou Who once put it. This, of course, requires the Glee actor to undergo an intense transformation process—one that's aided by makeup, prosthetics and lots of green paint—but once the nearly four-hour makeover is done, there's no denying that he truly embodies the mean one, Mr. Grinch.

In fact, you don't have to take our word for it. E! is bringing you a close-up look at what goes into Matthew's head-to-toe transformation in the above time-lapsed clip.

foto
NBC's The Grinch Musical: All the Pics

In the video, the 42-year-old star leans back and relaxes for much of the initial makeup application—though he does take the occasional ukulele break—and slowly but surely, he becomes the green creature we know and love.

David Cotter/NBC

Then comes two very important Grinch features: his furry eyebrows and fluffy wig!

Add in some hairspray, shading, a pronounced nose and bam—goodbye Matthew Morrison and hello, the Grinch.

Tonight, the actor will be joined on stage at the Troubadour Theatre in London by Amelia Minto as Cindy Lou Who, Denis O'Hare as the older version of the Grinch's beloved dog Max, Booboo Stewart as the young version and plenty of Whoville Whos!

Top Stories

1

Judd Apatow Cleverly Responds to Kim Kardashian's "This Is 40" Post

2

Jamie Foxx Reflects on "Unimaginable Hardships" After Sister's Death

3

Reese Witherspoon ''Had to Beg'' Ava to Wear These Matching Sweaters

foto
Best Family Holiday Movies

Don't miss the special holiday production! The Grinch Musical airs at 8 p.m. on NBC.

Scroll down for more images from tonight's show.

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

David Cotter/NBC
You're a Mean One, Mr. Grinch

The, the, the...The Grinch! Matthew Morrison is seen in full costume as the titular character for The Grinch Musical.

David Cotter/NBC
Welcome to Whoville

In this pic, Old Max (portrayed by Denis O'Hare) performs alongside Who 1 (Joe Allen) and Who 2 (Francesca Mills).

David Cotter/NBC
The Grinch's Lair

Take a closer look at The Grinch's lair from NBC's The Grinch Musical.

David Cotter/NBC
Young Max

Descendants star Booboo Stewart is ready to break hearts as Young Max.

David Cotter/NBC
Max and Max

Young Max (portrayed by Booboo Stewart) and Old Max (portrayed by Denis O'Hare) perform a number together.

David Cotter/NBC
Welcome, Christmas

The Whos of Whoville take in the Christmas tree in The Grinch Musical.

David Cotter/NBC
Happy Grinchmas

What a trio! The Grinch (Morrison), Young Max (Stewart) and Old Max (O'Hare) take center stage.

David Cotter/NBC
So Sweet

Young Max (Stewart) looks up sweetly in this photo from The Grinch Musical.

David Cotter/NBC
Watch Out, Whoville

The Grinch (Morrison) appears to be mid-scheme as Young Max (Stewart) and Old Max (O'Hare) look on.

David Cotter/NBC
Who Likes Christmas?

The Whos, that's who! They look ready to celebrate in this colorful shot from the musical.

David Cotter/NBC
Caught in the Act

The Grinch (Morrison) is spotted stealing a Christmas tree.

David Cotter/NBC
The Christmas Spirit

The Grinch (Morrison), Old Max (O'Hare) and Young Max (Stewart) get into the Christmas spirit.

David Cotter/NBC
A Loaded Sleigh

Young Max (Stewart) and The Grinch (Morrison) take off with a loaded sleigh.

David Cotter/NBC
Hear Ye! Hear Ye!

Who 2 makes an announcement in front of the other Whos of Whoville.

David Cotter/NBC
Is That You, Santa?

The Grinch (Morrison) channels Santa Claus in order to steal Christmas.

Top Stories

1

Judd Apatow Cleverly Responds to Kim Kardashian's "This Is 40" Post

2

Jamie Foxx Reflects on "Unimaginable Hardships" After Sister's Death

3

Reese Witherspoon ''Had to Beg'' Ava to Wear These Matching Sweaters

4
EXKLUSIV

Big Freedia Talks Working With Beyoncé, New Peacock Documentary & More

5
EXKLUSIV

Watch Vinny’s Funny Impersonation of Angelina on Jersey Shore